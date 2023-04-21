Home » Behrens advocates a freeze on deportations to Sudan
Behrens advocates a freeze on deportations to Sudan

Hannover (epd). Lower Saxony’s Minister of the Interior, Daniela Behrens (SPD), advocates stopping deportations to Sudan. “For me there is no question that there should be no deportations to Sudan at the moment,” said Behrens on Friday when asked by the Evangelical Press Service (epd). Lower Saxony’s refugee council had previously demanded that deportations to the African country, which was shaken by a power struggle between the army and the rebels, be suspended.

In fact, given the current situation on the ground, there is no possibility of deportations to Sudan, since even military planes cannot land safely in the capital Khartoum due to the fighting, said Behrens. Your house is also in contact with the Foreign Office to check to what extent the formal requirements for a deportation stop under the Residence Act are also met.

In addition to a freeze on deportations, the refugee council is also demanding protection status for Sudanese opposition figures in Germany. In the Federal Republic, and specifically in Lower Saxony, there is a large Sudanese community that is politically very active. Your threat situation must be reassessed.

