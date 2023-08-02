Beibei Jiyi will suspend work and classes tomorrow! Fake lazy bags for all typhoons

Zhongtai Kanu is gradually approaching Taiwan. At present, the Meteorological Bureau has issued a typhoon warning on land and sea. The warning area includes Keelung, New Taipei, and Yilan. Since the next day (3rd and 4th) is the time when the typhoon will be closest to Taiwan, and the North-North Kitao common life circle, the county and city governments are beginning to consider whether to issue typhoon leave. Regarding this, “China Times News Network” sorted The status of suspension of work and school in various counties and cities.

● Keelung City will suspend classes tomorrow.

●Taipei will suspend classes tomorrow.

● New Taipei City will suspend classes tomorrow.

●Taoyuan City normally goes to work and class.

● Hsinchu City has not yet been included in the alert area.

● Hsinchu County has not yet been included in the alert area.

● Miaoli County has not yet been included in the alert area.

●Taichung City has not yet been included in the alert area.

●Changhua County has not yet been included in the alert area.

●Yunlin County has not yet been included in the alert area.

●Nantou County has not yet been included in the alert area.

● Chiayi City has not yet been included in the alert area.

● Chiayi County has not yet been included in the alert area.

●Tainan City has not yet been included in the alert area.

● Kaohsiung City has not yet been included in the alert area.

●Pingtung County has not yet been included in the alert area.

● Yilan County will suspend classes tomorrow.

● Hualien County has not yet been included in the alert area.

● Taitung County has not yet been included in the alert area.

●Penghu County has not yet been included in the alert area.

●Lianjiang County has not yet been included in the alert area.

●Kinmen County has not yet been included in the alert area.

