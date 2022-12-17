The reporter learned from the Beijing Emergency Center today that the daily inbound volume of 120 emergency calls in our city has gradually dropped from the previous peak, but is still at a relatively high level. The Beijing Emergency Center reminds you not to call 120 in non-emergency situations, so that urgent, critical and severe patients can get the needed medical support in time. According to the relevant person in charge of the Beijing Emergency Center, since December 7, due to the cold weather and the combination of the new crown epidemic, the number of calls to Beijing 120 emergency calls has increased significantly. Although the number of incoming calls in the past few days has fallen from the peak of more than 31,000 per day to more than 23,000 per day, it is still relatively high. Wang Yong, deputy director of the Beijing Emergency Center, said,Wang Yong:Our Beijing Emergency Center has expanded from 50 seats to 100 seats from 120 seats, and opened corresponding seats for cloud consultation and cloud acceptance by using Internet technology. At present, the scheduling agent can satisfy 100 (simultaneously answering) services, and the resources of the cloud can be expanded infinitely. With the increase (change) of the number of 120 phone calls, it will be adjusted in due course. According to the relevant person in charge of the Beijing Emergency Center, although the number of 120 calls has dropped recently, there are still many types of calls for policy consultation and repeated calls, which also seriously affects the efficiency of answering critically ill patients. In addition, the demand for non-emergency, critical, and severe services of patients involved in the epidemic continues to increase, which also crowds out the daily needs of pre-hospital emergency services for critically ill patients. Sun Jing, head of the dispatching seat of the Beijing Emergency Center Dispatching Command Center, said,Sun Jing:Well, many people are panicking in the current epidemic, feeling fever, sore throat, and difficulty breathing. These symptoms are very urgent, but in fact these are some of the normal symptoms of the new crown. See also He enters the cemetery at night where a family member is buried: a 57-year-old denounced We suggest that if you just have a simple fever and then have difficulty breathing, and it occurs on the first day, you can use the Internet hospital, Internet diagnosis and treatment, and Internet consultation to make a preliminary inquiry first. If it is indeed judged by the doctor, you really need to go to the hospital immediately and call 120, so that you can use the 120 emergency number better and more efficiently. According to the relevant person in charge of the Beijing Emergency Center, according to the nationally adjusted new crown epidemic prevention and control measures, asymptomatic infected persons and mildly infected persons are recommended to self-isolate and recover at home; if the symptoms of the new crown are accompanied by other serious diseases, or It is an emergency and severe disease accompanied by a new crown infection. You can call 120 as soon as possible anytime, anywhere. Sun Jing, head of the dispatching seat of the dispatching command center of the Beijing Emergency Center, said,Sun Jing:Call 120, just don’t start from three days ago, tell me what symptoms my patient had three days ago, dizziness, nausea, and fatigue started three days ago, don’t start from three days ago. Just talk about what’s wrong now, because if you need to call 120 immediately, and then follow the dispatcher’s guidance, say the address, phone number, state of illness, and then ask what to say, this is the fastest.

