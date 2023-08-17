Beijing Achieves Record High Import and Export Growth in the First Half of 2023

Beijing Achieves Record High Import and Export Numbers in First Half of 2023

Beijing, China – In a press conference held on August 17, Beijing announced impressive results in its import and export activities during the first half of 2023. The total trade volume in the area reached 2.07 trillion yuan, marking a year-on-year increase of 3.8%. This growth rate exceeded the national average by 3.4 percentage points, demonstrating Beijing’s strong performance in both import and export activities.

Wang Hui, member of the Beijing Customs Party Committee and deputy head of customs, attributed this success to the continuous expansion and consolidation of the “bonded +” model in the Tianzhu Comprehensive Bonded Zone. During the period of January to July, the import and export volume in this zone reached 73.33 billion yuan, a significant year-on-year increase of 33.5%. Furthermore, Wang Hui stated that the Daxing International Airport Comprehensive Bonded Area experienced remarkable growth as well, with its import and export figure reaching 450 million yuan, a stunning 11.6-fold increase compared to the previous year. Additionally, the establishment of the Zhongguancun Comprehensive Bonded Zone, the first of its kind focusing on research and development and innovation in the country, has injected new vitality into Beijing’s efforts to become a high-level open platform. Currently, Beijing boasts three comprehensive bonded areas, forming a favorable pattern of diverse and coordinated development.

Efforts to enhance the national transportation network have contributed significantly to Beijing’s import and export growth. Beijing Customs has taken the lead in unblocking the “dual-hub” air transport channel, which involves the collaborative supervision of the Capital Airport and Daxing Airport. By sharing and utilizing air transport resources, the number of inbound and outbound flights in the “dual-hub” reached 27,000 from January to July this year, a year-on-year increase of 59.9%. Moreover, the number of inbound and outbound passengers skyrocketed to 4.294 million, a remarkable 12.8-fold increase compared to the same period last year.

Efforts to improve the business environment have also played a crucial role in Beijing’s trade success. Beijing Customs has implemented various measures to support enterprises, including delivering policies directly to their doorsteps and ensuring customs policies are accessible to the public. These efforts have helped businesses take advantage of preferential policies such as consolidated tax collection and diversified tax guarantees. As a result, tax reductions amounting to 2.39 billion yuan and tax guarantees totaling 38.03 billion yuan have been processed for enterprises during the first seven months of the year, marking a year-on-year increase of 24.4%. Furthermore, the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Customs industrial chain supply chain customs clearance mechanism has been established, with mutual recognition of customs procedures for 257 key enterprises. This has contributed to a 2.8 percentage point increase in the import and export volume of Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei.

Industrial development has also seen remarkable improvements during the first half of 2023. Beijing Customs has focused on high-end, smart, and green industries to optimize and upgrade the industrial structure. Notable achievements include the creation of an “import ‘white list’ system” for the medical and health industry, a “smart approval” reform resulting in a 40% increase in export speed, the introduction of a “core” customs supervision model for the integrated circuit industry, and the implementation of a customs clearance model for the exhibition industry. As a result, the export value of solar cells, electric passenger vehicles, and lithium-ion batteries in Beijing has increased by 59.6%, 175.7%, and 53.6% respectively, during the first seven months of the year.

Beijing’s outstanding performance in import and export activities, along with its efforts to improve the business environment and promote industrial development, has positioned the city as a major player in China‘s economic growth. As the region continues to optimize and expand its trade capabilities, Beijing is expected to play a pivotal role in driving the country’s economic development forward.

(Editors in charge: Dong Zhaorui, Gao Xing)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

