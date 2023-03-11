On the afternoon of March 8 (Wednesday), Beijing time, when attending a meeting of the military and armed police delegations during the 14th National People’s Congress of the Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping, chairman of the CCP’s Military Commission, demanded to speed up the establishment of the military to “world-class standards.” He said that it is necessary to strengthen “national strategic capabilities” and “systematically enhance the country’s comprehensive strength” “to deal with strategic risks, safeguard strategic interests and achieve strategic goals.”

Xi Jinping also put forward a series of requirements, ordering to “enhance the resilience of the industrial chain and supply chain, accelerate the promotion of high-level technological self-reliance, accelerate the improvement of strategic capabilities in emerging fields, and enhance the ability of the national reserve to maintain national security” and so on.

The Associated Press pointed out in a report on March 9 (Thursday) that a series of demands put forward by Xi Jinping dovetailed with some national strategies already implemented by the CCP authorities. These include plans to try to give Beijing dominance in 10 key sectors, from integrated circuits to aerospace, and measures to promote dual-use integration in the economy.

In addition, Xi Jinping also declared that he would “achieve the 100-year goal of the army”. By 2027, the Chinese Communist Army will celebrate its 100th anniversary.

The CCP authorities have used some very vague concepts to define the goals of the so-called century-old army, including a wider degree of informatization and building the army into a world-class army.

Xi Jinping’s comments reflect panic in Beijing?

“Fox News” pointed out that these remarks by Xi Jinping reflect the growing panic within the CCP government, and its relationship with the United States may escalate to the height of confrontation. The measures it has taken are high-profile public opinion propaganda and desperately increasing arms expenditure.

On March 5, the Chinese Ministry of Finance announced the new defense budget in its annual report. The CCP’s military expenditure this year will increase by 7.2 percent to 1.56 trillion yuan. In dollar terms, Beijing’s budget now stands at $230 billion, nearly $16 billion more than the 2022 budget.

On March 6, Xi Jinping made a rare direct attack on Washington, accusing “Western countries, led by the United States, of containing” Beijing. Subsequently, Qin Gang, the new foreign minister of the Communist Party of China, issued a classic “Wolf Warrior” style of fierce rhetoric at the press conference of the “two sessions” on March 7, threatening that the US-China relationship would be “derailed” and that “if the US does not step on the brakes… If the car derails and overturns, (the CCP and the United States) will inevitably fall into conflict and confrontation.”

In this regard, the White House responded calmly and pointed out that the United States does not have a conflict of needs, and if it occurs, it is the responsibility of the CCP. At the same time, Washington hinted that the United States is not afraid of conflict.(Read in detail: CCP’s “Wolf Warriors” messed up again? The White House calmed down and the US General Intelligence Agency responded sharply)

“Voice of America” ​​reported that analysts believe that Xi Jinping and Qin Gang have directly and fiercely attacked the United States successively, indicating that the relationship between the United States and China will continue to deteriorate in the short and even the medium term, and currently there is no force that can break this “vicious circle.” .

Is the time for the CCP to invade Taiwan imminent?

According to the “Voice of America” ​​report, some observers said that the CCP hopes that by 2027, its military will have the ability to conquer Taiwan by force. In other words, the Beijing authorities are likely to launch an invasion war in 2027.

On March 8, the U.S. intelligence community warned in its annual “Global Threat Assessment” that Chinese authorities are building hundreds of new ICBM silos in an attempt to boost its nuclear threat capabilities and boost domestic defense production.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence analyzed in a report: “Beijing is working hard to achieve its goal of deploying the military by 2027 to prevent US intervention in future cross-strait crises.”

Earlier, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen announced upcoming visits to New York and Los Angeles, as well as visits to Central American allies Guatemala and Belize. Her itinerary is expected to include a meeting with U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy – a diplomatic event that echoes an unconventional visit by former Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

As a result, the Taiwan issue and the situation across the Taiwan Strait have become more acute and explosive than ever before.

