On July 31, Beijing added 1 new confirmed case related to returning to Beijing after the entry quarantine period expired. Xu Hejian, deputy director of the Propaganda Department of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee, director of the Municipal Government Information Office, and spokesperson of the municipal government, said at a press conference on epidemic prevention and control on August 1 that nucleic acid testing will be conducted in Beijing as soon as the overseas entry quarantine period expires. Before the nucleic acid test results came out, they consciously did not go out at home, discovered the cases as soon as possible, and implemented epidemic control and control as soon as possible, realizing early detection, early control, and minimal risk control.

Xu Hejian introduced that after no new local confirmed cases were reported in Beijing for 6 consecutive days, yesterday (July 31), Beijing added 1 new confirmed case related to returning to Beijing after the entry quarantine period expired, indicating that the overseas epidemic situation is still complicated and domestic epidemics are more frequent. Against the background of local distribution, preventing foreign imports and foreign imports from Beijing are still the focus of current epidemic prevention in the capital, and the prevention and control in the capital must not be slack in the slightest.

He said that after the expiration of the overseas entry quarantine period, the nucleic acid test was conducted in Beijing at the first time. Before the nucleic acid test results came out, he consciously did not go out at home. The case was found at the first time, and the epidemic control was implemented at the first time, realizing early detection, early control, and risk. Controlling it to a minimum further illustrates the importance of consciously implementing epidemic prevention policies and conducting normalized nucleic acid testing in prevention and control.

Xu Hejian said that it is necessary to persevere in the normalized epidemic prevention and control, adhere to the “dynamic clearing” unswervingly, adhere to both remote control and normalized internal screening, quickly deal with new outbreaks, and block the chain of virus transmission as quickly as possible. Continue to consolidate the hard-won results of epidemic prevention in the capital.

It is necessary to strictly control foreign imports and not relax, insist on strengthening the management of epidemic prevention when entering and returning to Beijing, adhere to the prevention of people, objects, and the environment, implement various entry epidemic prevention measures, standardize the closed-loop transfer of inbound personnel, and strictly implement the “7-day centralized isolation + 3” Daily home health monitoring” policy requirements. Strict remote control and inspection, and implement measures such as entry and return of people outside Beijing, health monitoring, and nucleic acid testing in accordance with policy requirements.

It is necessary to maintain the normalized prevention and control of the society, and further strengthen the standardized management of centralized medical observation points to strictly prevent cross-infection. Continue to adhere to high-quality normalized nucleic acid testing. Entering the community (village), unit and various public places, insist on temperature measurement, code scanning, health treasure inspection and negative nucleic acid test certificate within 72 hours.

Do not let go of personal protection. Xu Hejian reminded citizens to consciously fulfill their epidemic prevention responsibilities and abide by various epidemic prevention regulations. It is currently in the summer vacation, citizens have a strong willingness to travel, and the mobility of personnel is large. He reminded the general public to pay attention to the epidemic situation at home and abroad in a timely manner, not to travel to medium and high-risk areas and areas where local epidemics are reported, and to persist in personal protection.