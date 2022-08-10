Beijing added 2 cases of closed-loop management of local new coronary pneumonia virus infections and health tips
- Release date: 2022-08-10
- Source: Beijing Municipal Health Commission
-
From 0:00 to 15:00 on August 10, 2 new cases of local new coronary pneumonia virus infection have been transferred to designated hospitals for isolation and treatment, and relevant risk points and personnel have been controlled and placed. The relevant information is hereby notified as follows:
Infected Person 1 and Infected Person 2 are both airport and port closed-loop management personnel, and were found through daily routine nucleic acid testing. Infected Person 1 reported that he had symptoms such as sore throat on August 8. On August 9, he reported that the nucleic acid test results of the two were positive. On August 10, he was diagnosed as a confirmed case, and the clinical types were all mild.
In the past month, the city has experienced several imported epidemics, especially with the gradual resumption of international flights, external prevention of imported epidemics is the focus of current epidemic prevention.
We must always adhere to the general strategy of “preventing imports from abroad, and preventing rebounds from within”, press down and consolidate the “quartet of responsibilities”, especially strengthen the closed-loop management of inbound passengers and related staff on international flights, adhere to the same defense against people, things and the environment, and strictly enforce the Implement various entry epidemic prevention measures, standardize the centralized residence, closed-loop management, nucleic acid detection, and safety protection of high-risk post personnel and third-party outsourced personnel, and strictly prevent loopholes and leaks. It is necessary to maintain social prevention and control efforts. Citizens and friends continue to insist not to travel or travel to medium and high-risk areas and areas where confirmed cases are reported, carry out nucleic acid testing according to regulations, and insist on entering communities (village), units and various public places to scan code for testing. Warm, check 72-hour nucleic acid negative certificates, standardize the wearing of masks, maintain a safe social distance and other normalized prevention and control measures. Those who have recently traveled to and returned to Beijing in risk areas are requested to report to the community, unit, hotel, etc. immediately after receiving calls, text messages, and health treasure pop-ups prompting risk personnel, and cooperate with centralized isolation, home isolation, health monitoring, Nucleic acid testing and other prevention and control measures, pay close attention to the health of yourself and your family, if you have symptoms such as fever, dry cough, fatigue, sore throat, decreased sense of smell (taste), diarrhea, etc., you should immediately inform the relevant staff and cooperate with the corresponding control. measure.
