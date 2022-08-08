According to a report from the Beijing Health and Health Commission, from 0:00 to 24:00 on August 7, 2 new local confirmed cases (isolated observers), no new suspected cases and asymptomatic infections; 4 new imported confirmed cases and 2 asymptomatic infections, with no new suspected cases. One case was cured and discharged, and two cases of asymptomatic infection were released from medical observation.

Locally confirmed cases:

Confirmed cases 1 and 2: Currently living in No. 26 Chengtong Street, Shijingshan District, as an isolation observer, diagnosed as a confirmed case on August 7.

Confirmed cases imported from abroad:

Confirmed case 1: Chinese nationality, arrived at Beijing Capital Airport from Russia on August 4. After the customs passed health screening and nucleic acid test, they were sent to the centralized isolation hotel through closed-loop management. On August 5, the nucleic acid test result was reported to be positive. On August 7 Diagnosed as a confirmed case.

Confirmed case 2: Chinese nationality, arrived at Beijing Capital Airport from Taiwan, China on August 5. After the customs passed health screening and nucleic acid testing, they were sent to a centralized isolation hotel through closed-loop management. On August 6, the nucleic acid test result was reported as positive, and on August 7 A confirmed case was diagnosed on the day.

Confirmed case 3: Chinese nationality, arrived at Beijing Capital Airport from Russia on August 3, after the customs passed the health screening and nucleic acid test, and then sent it to the centralized isolation hotel through closed-loop management. On August 7, the nucleic acid test result was reported to be positive, and the diagnosis was confirmed on the same day. case.

Confirmed case 4: Chinese nationality, arrived at Beijing Capital Airport from Hong Kong, China on July 31. After the customs passed the health screening and nucleic acid test, they were sent to the centralized isolation hotel through closed-loop management. On August 7, the nucleic acid test result was reported as positive, and the diagnosis was made on the same day. confirmed cases.

The above cases have been transferred to designated hospitals, epidemiological investigations have been carried out, and control measures have been implemented as required.