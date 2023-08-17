Beijing Adds Over 7,000 New ‘Two Districts’ Storage Projects in First Half of 2023

Beijing’s “Two Districts” Construction Sees Significant Growth in Storage and Landing Projects

Beijing has witnessed a remarkable increase in the number of new “two districts” storage projects in the first half of the year, according to a press conference held on August 17th. The city added 7,035 new storage projects, marking a year-on-year increase of 208.1%. Additionally, 4,430 new landing projects were added, achieving a landing rate of 63.0%, surpassing the annual target by 23 percentage points.

This year not only signifies the tenth anniversary of the National Pilot Free Trade Zone but also the third anniversary of the construction of the “Two Zones.” Liu Meiying, a member of the party group of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Commerce and full-time deputy director of the Municipal “Two Districts” Office, highlighted the progress and outcomes of the “Two Districts” construction in the first half of the year. Meiying emphasized that the construction of the “Two Districts” is a crucial aspect of Beijing’s development pattern and an essential starting point for promoting the high-quality development of the capital.

Furthermore, Meiying shared that 73 foreign-invested R&D centers have been authorized in three batches, showcasing the bolstered momentum of the technological innovation industry. The implementation of favorable policies, such as preferential income tax for technology transfer enterprises and corporate venture capital enterprises, has led to a reduction in operating costs for enterprises. Meiying also mentioned the expansion of certified foreign-funded R&D centers, reaching a total of 73, and the subsequent support measures provided to these centers, including R&D incentive programs.

The financial industry has experienced further growth in innovation. The Zhongguancun Science and Technology Innovation and Financial Reform Pilot Zone received approval for construction. Additionally, a total of 26 projects were released for the financial technology innovation supervision pilot in five batches, with six projects completing their testing phase. Carbon emission trading qualifications were obtained by companies like CICC, China Securities, Societe Generale (China), and Deutsche (China). The country’s first new energy REITs projects were also launched, along with significant projects involving the establishment of foreign-funded banks and securities firms.

Regarding foreign investment, Beijing achieved significant progress in the first half of the year. With 7,035 new “two districts” storage projects and 4,430 new construction projects, the landing rate exceeded the annual target by 23 percentage points. The city’s actual use of foreign capital reached US$9.9 billion, fulfilling 60% of the annual target. Notably, the pilot free trade zone accounted for 14.9% of the city’s total foreign capital usage. The magnetic effect of attracting investment has been evident.

Liu Meiying highlighted that parks are crucial for promoting high-quality development. By optimizing systems and mechanisms, innovating policies and systems, and connecting resources, the “two districts” aim to empower the development of parks. Efforts will be focused on promoting the “five free trade” brands and major projects such as the National Voluntary Emission Reduction Trading Center. This will help gather more open resources and innovate elements, creating comprehensive bonded areas with unique characteristics. The construction of the Zhongguancun Comprehensive Bonded Zone and the opening of the Beijing Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Innovation Service Station are anticipated to benefit nearly 300 enterprises in total.

The construction of the “Two Districts” in Beijing represents a significant step towards achieving high-quality development and promoting the city’s integration into the new development pattern. With a focus on innovation and attracting foreign investment, Beijing’s efforts are expected to yield positive outcomes in the coming years.

