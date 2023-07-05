Beijing Aims for 200 Billion Yuan Data Element Market, Emphasizes Value of Data Assets

Beijing Issues Notice to Accelerate Development of Digital Economy and Data Trading Market

Beijing, China – The Beijing Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Beijing Municipal People’s Government have recently issued a notice called “Implementation Opinions on Better Playing the Role of Data Elements and Further Accelerating the Development of the Digital Economy”. The notice outlines several goals and measures to promote the development and utilization of data elements, as well as the establishment of a data trading market.

The “Opinions” state that the overall goals include the formation of data systems, policies, and standards to be tested first. The city aims to promote the establishment of a multi-level data trading market that efficiently matches supply and demand, fully utilizes the value of data assets, and creates an allocation hub for data elements. The target is to reach 200 billion yuan in the city’s data element market by 2030, and to complete the pilot work of the national data infrastructure system.

To achieve these goals, the document proposes various measures, such as implementing a data property rights and income distribution system, deepening the development and utilization of public data, cultivating and developing the data element market, and promoting the data service industry. It also emphasizes the importance of improving public data aggregation, opening capabilities, and connecting with the national integrated government data resource database and directory system.

Furthermore, the notice encourages the development of the data production service industry, the artificial intelligence-generated content industry, and the creation of a data annotation library. It also mentions specific measures to promote the structural separation of data resource holding rights and the utilization of state-owned enterprise data assets.

In terms of digital property rights, both Beijing and Shenzhen have issued specific registration management measures. The Beijing Municipal Intellectual Property Office, the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology, the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Commerce, and the Beijing Municipal People’s Procuratorate jointly formulated the “Beijing Data Intellectual Property Registration Management Measures (Trial)” to promote data innovation, development, dissemination, utilization, and value realization. Meanwhile, the Shenzhen Municipal Development and Reform Commission issued the “Shenzhen Interim Measures for the Administration of Data Property Rights Registration” to provide guidelines for the registration of data property rights.

The focus on data elements and the development of the digital economy reflects the increasing importance of data in industrial development. Policies at both the central and local levels are being implemented to facilitate the utilization and value release of data elements. This has led to the establishment of data-related institutions at both the central and local levels, which will contribute to the advancement of the industry.

GF Securities, a leading Chinese investment bank, suggests that the construction of the data element market will bring about priority income. In the long run, the promotion of data governance and regulation will ultimately lead to the realization of the value of data in various economic and living fields, improving overall efficiency and well-being.

Experts recommend focusing on three main lines in the industry: data asset owners, data element product operators, and core participants of data element market infrastructure. They also suggest paying attention to segments such as network visualization, medical insurance data elements, local government IT leaders, and companies participating in local data exchanges and trading centers.

In conclusion, Beijing’s issuance of the notice highlights the city’s commitment to promoting the development of the digital economy and the value of data assets. The establishment of a data trading market and the implementation of specific measures are expected to drive the growth of the digital economy and enhance the overall competitiveness of Beijing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

