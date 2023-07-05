Beijing Aims to Reach 200 Billion Yuan in Data Element Market by 2030 through Cross-Border Circulation

Beijing Aims to Achieve 200 Billion Yuan Data Element Market by 2030

Beijing, the capital city of China, has recently issued the “Implementation Opinions on Better Playing the Role of Data Elements and Further Accelerating the Development of the Digital Economy” with the aim of vigorously developing the data service industry. The city intends to promote the construction of a credit system in the data element market and foster international cooperation in cross-border data flow. The goal is to reach a market scale of 200 billion yuan by 2030 and establish a data service industry cluster.

According to the “Opinions”, Beijing plans to support qualified enterprises and units including central enterprises, municipal state-owned enterprises, and internet platform companies in establishing data groups, data companies, or data research institutes within the city. This move is expected to significantly contribute to the development of the data service industry.

In order to ensure a fair and orderly market environment, Beijing will innovate its data supervision model. The city will implement mechanisms such as identifying untrustworthy data transactions, providing incentives for trustworthiness, imposing punishment for untrustworthiness, facilitating credit restoration, and handling objections. Beijing also aims to strengthen supervision of data monopoly and unfair competition, taking measures to crack down on black market transactions and banning illegal data circulation.

The “Opinions” also highlight Beijing’s commitment to exploring cross-border circulation of data and encouraging international cooperation in the digital economy. To achieve this, the city plans to host conferences and forums such as the Global Digital Economy Conference. Beijing aims to engage in win-win cooperation in data services, market opening, and product technology innovation. The city also intends to actively participate in the formulation of international rules and data technology standards related to the cross-border flow of data, primarily focusing on high-standard international economic and trade rules like the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement, and the Digital Economic Partnership Agreement.

Multinational companies are encouraged to build data operation platforms leveraging Beijing’s existing cloud computing infrastructure. Beijing will support the establishment of a digital trade port in Haidian District as well as a data circulation service center for multinational companies in Chaoyang District, which houses Beijing’s central business district. The city also plans to develop a digital trade pilot zone in the Beijing Daxing International Airport Airport Economic Zone, further promoting international cooperation in cross-border data flows.

In addition, Beijing aims to drive open development throughout the entire digital economy industry chain and enhance international exchanges and cooperation. The city plans to foster innovative application scenarios empowered by data and cultivate leading enterprises based on data elements. By 2030, Beijing aspires to achieve a 200 billion yuan market in data elements. The city also aims to complete the pilot work of the national data infrastructure system and establish a data service industry cluster.

