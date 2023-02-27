Source Title: Beijing: Building an International Science and Technology Innovation Center to Lead the Coordinated Development of Science and Technology in Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei

In February 2014, when General Secretary Xi Jinping visited Beijing, he clearly proposed the city positioning of Beijing’s “four centers”. Among them, the Science and Technology Innovation Center is a new requirement put forward by the central government for Beijing’s urban development in the new development stage. In the past 9 years, from “National Science and Technology Innovation Center” to “Science and Technology Innovation Center with Global Influence” to “International Science and Technology Innovation Center”, the strategic positioning of Beijing Science and Technology Innovation Center has been continuously upgraded, and it has also continued to lead the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Science and Technology Collaboration New breakthroughs were made in development.

