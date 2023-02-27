Home News Beijing: Building an international science and technology innovation center to lead the coordinated development of science and technology in Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei-Qianlong.com.cn
News

Beijing: Building an international science and technology innovation center to lead the coordinated development of science and technology in Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei-Qianlong.com.cn

by admin
Beijing: Building an international science and technology innovation center to lead the coordinated development of science and technology in Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei-Qianlong.com.cn

Source Title: Beijing: Building an International Science and Technology Innovation Center to Lead the Coordinated Development of Science and Technology in Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei

In February 2014, when General Secretary Xi Jinping visited Beijing, he clearly proposed the city positioning of Beijing’s “four centers”. Among them, the Science and Technology Innovation Center is a new requirement put forward by the central government for Beijing’s urban development in the new development stage. In the past 9 years, from “National Science and Technology Innovation Center” to “Science and Technology Innovation Center with Global Influence” to “International Science and Technology Innovation Center”, the strategic positioning of Beijing Science and Technology Innovation Center has been continuously upgraded, and it has also continued to lead the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Science and Technology Collaboration New breakthroughs were made in development.

See also  31 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities added 87 new local confirmed cases in Heilongjiang Province's latest epidemic report - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

The commune 14 of Cali is embellished with...

Coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei continues...

Journalist has the documents up to date to...

Municipality does not recognize them as mothers, they...

The country would return 5 years with a...

Announcement on Public Solicitation of Opinions and Suggestions...

Manchester United regain lost glory in the League...

Strong wind in Venice, ferry ends up against...

Alleged sorcerer was captured in Antioquia for murder...

Valledupar FC lost and is last in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy