Beijing Cadre Expelled from Party and Public Office for Serious Violations

Beijing, China – In a shocking revelation, Tian Yunsheng, a cadre of Beijing’s key station district management committee, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China and public office for serious violations of discipline and law, according to the Beijing Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision.

The announcement comes after the Beijing Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China approved a case for review and investigation into Tian Yunsheng’s actions. The investigation uncovered alarming findings, including disloyalty and dishonesty to the party, resistance to organizational review, and violations of the eight central regulations.

It was revealed that Tian Yunsheng had accepted gifts in violation of regulations and also accepted travel arrangements that may have influenced the fair execution of his official duties. Furthermore, he failed to truthfully report personal matters, intervened in cases against regulations, and used his position to provide assistance to others in company management and case handling, which involved the illegal acceptance of property. This abuse of power resulted in heavy losses to the country and the people.

Tian Yunsheng’s actions were deemed a serious violation of the party’s political, organizational, integrity, and work disciplines. He is also suspected of accepting bribes and abusing power. Despite the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Tian Yunsheng exhibited no self-restraint and continued his misconduct. Due to the severity and negative impact of his actions, it was concluded that serious measures should be taken.

In accordance with relevant regulations, including the “Regulations on Disciplinary Sanctions of the Communist Party of China,” “The Supervision Law of the People’s Republic of China,” and “The Law of the People’s Republic of China on Governmental Sanctions for Public Officials,” the Standing Committee of the Beijing Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection, in consultation with the Beijing Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, decided to expel Tian Yunsheng from the party. Additionally, the Beijing Municipal Supervisory Committee will impose a sanction of expulsion from public office and confiscate his illegal income.

Tian Yunsheng’s suspected crimes will be transferred to the procuratorate for review and prosecution in accordance with the law. Any involved property will also be transferred.

The expulsion of Tian Yunsheng serves as a stern warning to other party members and public officials that violations of discipline and law will not be tolerated. The Beijing Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision remains committed to upholding integrity and ensuring the fair and just governance of the city.

[Responsible editor: Xue Tao]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

