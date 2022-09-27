Source title: Beijing CDC issued the latest reminder on National Day holiday to encourage citizens to spend the holidays in place and reduce trips to Beijing

According to the official WeChat news of the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Day holiday is approaching, the mobility and aggregation of people are increasing, and the risk of imported epidemics outside Beijing and overseas continues to exist in Beijing. The general policy of “dynamic clearing” remains unswerving. During the National Day holiday, the Municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention advocates citizens and friends to celebrate the festival on the spot, reduce trips to Beijing, raise awareness of prevention and control, and do a good job in personal protection. Please continue to understand, support and cooperate with various epidemic prevention policies. Advocate local festivals and reduce trips to Beijing. Insist on not traveling to medium and high-risk areas and counties (cities, districts, flags) with local epidemics within 7 days. It is recommended to go to open areas with fewer people, country parks, etc., avoid popular scenic spots, and cooperate with current restrictions, reservations, and off-peak travel. Prepare adequate masks, hand sanitizers and other protective materials for personal protection. If you have fever or respiratory symptoms, you should avoid going out, and special groups such as the elderly, chronically ill, and pregnant and lying-in women should try not to travel far. When waiting for a flight or bus, try to wait in a well-ventilated space, do not stay in a closed place with many people and polluted air, and do personal protection. After using public facilities such as toilets and elevators, you should pay attention to good hand hygiene. When taking planes, trains, subways, buses and other means of transportation, it is necessary to wear masks in the whole process, minimize walking, reduce contact with others, and reduce the risk of infection. Cooperate with transportation departments such as railways, civil aviation, passenger transport, road checkpoints, etc., and strictly implement various prevention and control measures such as temperature measurement and code inspection, and nucleic acid certificate inspection in accordance with relevant regulations. Travelers and self-driving travelers should abide by local epidemic prevention regulations and make active reports; do personal protection, health monitoring, and nucleic acid testing during the trip, and seek medical attention in a timely manner if they feel unwell. Strictly prevent travel risks. If there is an epidemic risk on the way, cooperate with the implementation of epidemic prevention measures on the spot, and suspend entry and return to Beijing. Adhere to normal epidemic prevention and control measures such as wearing masks scientifically, washing hands frequently, ventilating frequently, and maintaining safe social distance. Entering public places such as hotels and homestays, shopping malls, supermarkets, entertainment and fitness, scan the code to measure temperature, and check the negative nucleic acid certificate. Cover your cough or sneeze with your elbow or a tissue, wrap your nose and mouth with a tissue and put it in the trash. Do not spit. During nucleic acid testing, it is necessary to obey the on-site arrangement, line up in an orderly manner, wear masks correctly, maintain a safe distance, do not gather, do not get together, and talk less. Wear a mask and leave immediately after the test, and do good hand hygiene. When dining out, pay attention to off-peak meals and choose a ventilated place to sit. Try to sit at intervals or eat on the same side, and use public chopsticks and spoons when dining with more than two people. Choose a qualified catering unit to eat, pay attention to dietary hygiene, and refuse to eat game. Those entering and returning to Beijing need to hold a nucleic acid negative certificate within 48 hours and the “Beijing Health Treasure” green code, and strictly abide by various epidemic prevention regulations. Persons entering and returning to Beijing from risk areas should take the initiative to report to the community, units, hotels and other departments in a timely manner. Carry out 2 inspections in 3 days, that is, complete a nucleic acid test within 24 hours of arriving in Beijing, and complete the second nucleic acid test within 72 hours after an interval of 24 hours. No gatherings, gatherings, going to crowded places, or visiting relatives and friends within 7 days. , Online shopping is recommended, and you should reduce going out before the negative nucleic acid test result comes out, and you must take personal protection when going out. Pay close attention to the health of yourself and your family members. If you have symptoms such as fever, dry cough, fatigue, sore throat, decreased sense of smell (taste), diarrhea, etc., do not buy and take medicines by yourself, do not take public transportation, and seek medical treatment in time according to regulations.

