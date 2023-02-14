On February 13, the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported that the overall situation of the new crown epidemic in Beijing remained stable, and the cases were sporadic. The BF.7 branch and BA.5.2 branch of Amicron still occupy the main advantage.

Surveillance data for influenza-like cases shows that the number and percentage of visits to clinics for influenza-like cases in medical institutions above the second level in Beijing have generally maintained a downward trend, and have fallen back to the level before the current round of the epidemic. %. A total of 683 respiratory specimens of influenza-like cases were collected and tested, of which 32 were positive for the nucleic acid of the new coronavirus, with a positive rate of 4.69%, which was lower than the level of the previous week (5.08%), and continued to decline.

The immune function of the elderly is relatively weak and is the group most in need of protection. It is recommended that the elderly who are not infected and have no contraindications to vaccination complete the full course of immunization or booster immunization as soon as possible according to the immunization program to achieve a better protective effect.

Source: People’s Daily Online

Original title: Beijing CDC: The situation of the new crown epidemic is generally stable, and the positive detection rate continues to decline

Author: Dong Zhaorui

This article is transferred from: Wenzhou News Network 66wz.com