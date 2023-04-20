Home » Beijing Changfeng Hospital: 29 dead in tragic fire, 8 hours of internet silence- BBC News 中文
Beijing Changfeng Hospital: 29 dead in tragic fire, 8 hours of internet silence- BBC News 中文

29 dead in Beijing hospital fire

A fire broke out at Beijing Changfeng Hospital on Tuesday (April 18), killing 29 people. In the 8 hours between the fire outbreak and the official notification, the Chinese Internet did not report or discuss the matter, but the matter subsequently ignited controversy on the Chinese Internet.

what happened

The fire accident occurred at noon on Tuesday, but it was not until nearly 9 p.m. that the state-run Beijing Daily issued a report on the situation.

“Beijing Daily” reported that at 12:57 on the same day, the Fengtai District Fire Rescue Detachment received the police: a fire broke out in the east building of the inpatient department of Beijing Changfeng Hospital. After receiving the alarm, the fire department, public security department, sanitation department, emergency department and other departments immediately went to the scene to deal with it. At about 13:33, the open fire at the scene was extinguished.

According to the Beijing Municipal People’s Government, as of 9 o’clock on April 19, 29 people died in the fire accident at Beijing Changfeng Hospital, of which 26 were hospitalized patients, 1 nurse, 1 nurse, and 1 patient’s family member.

