Source title: Beijing Chaoyang continues to dynamically optimize nucleic acid testing services and adds 86 points today

People's Daily Online, Beijing, November 16th (Reporter Meng Zhu) Today (16th) afternoon, Beijing held the 415th press conference on the prevention and control of the new coronavirus pneumonia epidemic. At the meeting, Yang Beibei, deputy head of the Chaoyang District People's Government, introduced that Chaoyang District continues to dynamically optimize nucleic acid testing services and strengthen social prevention and control. Continue to increase nucleic acid detection points and channels, and optimize the layout of detection points. Today, a total of 1,940 points and 2,999 channels have been opened, which is an increase of 86 points and 86 channels from yesterday. The increased points and channels are mainly concentrated in commercial buildings. Surroundings and surroundings of large residential communities. In terms of sampling time, the natural closed points will continue to be implemented. The points inside the community will open at 6:30, and the points outside the community will open at 7:00, which is convenient for residents and friends to test. Continue to strengthen social prevention and control measures, strictly control the management of key industries such as takeaway, express delivery, maintenance, cleaning, security, and catering, and the management of epidemic prevention in key places such as markets, supermarkets, schools, hospitals, and construction sites, strengthen supervision and inspection, and tighten compaction "Quartet Responsibility". Strictly grasp checkpoint management, communities (villages), property management departments, etc. strengthen the management of personnel entry and exit registration, and ensure that the gates are checked, the people are checked, the QR code is scanned, and the registration is recorded.

