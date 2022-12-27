[New Tang Dynasty, Beijing time, December 26, 2022]On the occasion of Christmas, the epidemic broke out in Beijing. Not only were the hospitals overwhelmed with patients, but there were also long queues outside the crematorium. condition. The Dutch reporter in Beijing saw on the spot that dozens of patients died in the emergency room of the hospital in just one night.

People in Beijing shooting pictures (2022.12.25): “Chaoyang Hospital, ambulances, take patients, queue up, line up, go to the emergency room, can’t go in, no bed.”

The CCP pneumonia epidemic broke out in Beijing, China. Outside the Chaoyang Hospital, ambulances lined up to send people to the hospital, but the hospital obviously couldn’t handle it. The beds in the emergency room were full, and there were so many patients that they could only lie on the ground.

People in Beijing shooting pictures (2022.12.25): “Entracheal intubation, early severe pneumonia, severe pneumonia, severe pneumonia, all are severe pneumonia, all are respiratory failure and severe pneumonia.”

On the 23rd, Anouk Eigenraam, a reporter for the Dutch Financial Times in Beijing, tweeted about the situation he witnessed in Beijing Chaoyang Hospital and Haidian Third Hospital. The emergency room was overcrowded, with 500 to 700 patients every day. Patients poured in, and dozens of patients died in the emergency room in one night alone.

At present, there is still a recording circulating on the Internet. Residents of Chaoyang District in Beijing complain that it is difficult for patients at home to get to the doctor, and reveal that a large number of patients have died.

Residents of Chaoyang District, Beijing Vs. Community Neighborhood Committee (2022.12.24): “The common people are not rebellious now. If they rebelled, we would all have parents. What is it now, right? It’s almost a fire. I can I understand what you said. Now, starting from Babaoshan, the cremated people have all lined up on Chang’an Street. Is this true? You know that the Weeping Willow Hospital has all the dead bodies. This Chaoyang District can become like this.”

