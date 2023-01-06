Original title: Beijing continues to strictly implement the policy of banning release across the region, including cold fireworks and throwing guns, etc.

The Beijing Fireworks and Firecrackers Safety Management Work Coordination Group Office held an online press conference this morning, officially announcing that during the Spring Festival this year, the city will continue to strictly implement the policy of banning firecrackers from all regions.

Fully promote the management and control of fireworks and firecrackers

According to the “Beijing Fireworks and Firecrackers Safety Management Regulations”, the area within the Fifth Ring Road (including the Fifth Ring Road) of this city is an area where setting off fireworks and firecrackers is prohibited. In the area outside the fifth ring road, the district people’s government shall delimit the area where fireworks and firecrackers are prohibited or restricted according to the needs of maintaining public safety and public interests.

Since 2020, the districts outside the Fifth Ring Road have continued to expand the area of ​​the prohibited release area in light of the actual situation of the release control work, and have successively issued regional release ban notices. Since January 1 last year (2022), the city has implemented a nationwide ban on fireworks and firecrackers, and this year will continue to strictly implement the nationwide ban on fireworks.

In the next step, the Municipal Fireworks Office will actively coordinate with various departments and district governments to take measures such as “careful organization and deployment, strengthening publicity and mobilization, severely cracking down on illegal activities, comprehensively investigating hidden dangers, and strictly prohibiting the release of nurses” to fully promote the ban on fireworks and firecrackers in the city. control work.

Cold fireworks, dropped cannons, and spraying children’s toys are all banned

It is worth noting that cold fireworks, rubbing cannons, throwing cannons, and children’s toys spraying flowers, which are usually popular with young people and children, are all fireworks and firecrackers, and they are all banned.

In the past two years, “cold fireworks” such as “fairy sticks” and “firework sticks” have quietly emerged. Because “cold fireworks” can also burn the human body and ignite objects, they have been included in the management of fireworks and firecrackers. On the surface, cold fireworks are easy to operate, with a lower flame temperature and less smoke when they are set off, but when they are set off, the temperature of the spark injection port can be as high as 700 to 800 degrees Celsius, which can burn the human body and ignite objects, which can cause fires and lead to Casualties are also flammable and explosive dangerous goods.

Wiping cannons, falling cannons, and children’s toy spraying are also high-risk fireworks and firecrackers. For example, “falling cannons” contain very sensitive drugs, which can easily explode when hit or squeezed. Improper use can also easily lead to safety accidents.

147 criminals dealt with fireworks and firecrackers

On September 28 last year, the Beijing police launched a special campaign to crack down on illegal fireworks and firecrackers throughout the city, focusing on “checking and confiscating, focusing on rectification, checking and controlling checkpoints, and cracking down on crimes” The “four investigations” measures, namely, investigation of private deposits on the surface, investigation of road smuggling, and investigation of private purchases by individuals, were implemented. Statistics show that since the special operation, a total of 121 cases have been investigated and solved, 3,410 boxes of illegal fireworks and firecrackers have been confiscated, and 147 people have been dealt with. Among them, 9 were criminally detained, 114 were detained by public security, and 24 were fined.

On December 22 last year, the police from the Yancun Police Station of the Fangshan Sub-bureau found that Gao Moumou had illegally stored 994 boxes of fireworks and firecrackers at his home in Yancun Town, Fangshan District. The amount of fireworks and firecrackers involved was about 80,000 yuan. After examination, Gao admitted that he bought the fireworks and firecrackers from Hebei Province, and planned to resell them in Beijing for profit during the Spring Festival. At present, 994 boxes of illegal fireworks and firecrackers have been confiscated, and Gao Moumou has been criminally detained by Fangshan Branch on suspicion of illegal business operations.

On December 26 last year, the police from the Anding Police Station of the Daxing Sub-bureau discovered during their patrol work that there were shells of fireworks and firecrackers that had been set off outside a small restaurant in the jurisdiction. After investigation, 131 boxes of fireworks and 99 double-ring cannons were found in the restaurant, all of which were purchased by the owner Wang from illegal channels and planned to be set off during the Spring Festival. Now the fireworks and firecrackers involved in the case have been confiscated, and Wang has been administratively detained for illegally storing dangerous substances.

The relevant person in charge of the Municipal Fireworks Office reminds the general public to actively support the safety management of fireworks and firecrackers in Beijing, abide by the prohibition regulations, do not set off fireworks and firecrackers in violation of regulations, consciously resist illegal fireworks and firecrackers, actively report illegal storage, transportation and sales of fireworks and firecrackers, and eliminate safety hazards around you. For those who report meritorious service, the public security organs will reward them according to the standard of “20 yuan per box, up to 20,000 yuan”.

