Original title: Beijing cracks down on online drug sales

In order to further rectify and standardize the market order of the pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and cosmetics (“two products and one device”) industry, the Beijing Market Supervision Bureau launched the 2023 special law enforcement “Sunshine Action” in the fields of drugs, medical devices, and cosmetics to severely crack down on “two products and one device”. Illegal production and operation activities online and offline in the field of “one machine”.

This action focuses on quality and safety in the field of “two products and one device”, severely cracks down on illegal sales of epidemic-related drugs, illegal sales of drugs on the Internet and other illegal activities, and severely cracks down on illegal production, operation and use of unlicensed medical device products. Carry out special treatment for diagnosis and treatment, testing, monitoring, and rescue medical device products, and severely crack down on illegal acts such as illegal addition of substances that may endanger human health, production of banned raw materials, and cosmetics produced with restricted components that exceed the scope or limit, and effectively regulate Cosmetics production and operation order. The action will also investigate and deal with unfair competition and false advertisements such as spreading false information, counterfeiting and confusion, commercial slander, false publicity, and false advertising during the “two products and one machine” market operations, and resolutely crack down on price-raising of epidemic-related drugs and medical supplies. Severely crack down on the false propaganda of “two products and one weapon” in the live broadcast.

While enforcing the law, the relevant departments will further strengthen the law popularization work, and publicize laws and regulations such as the “Drug Administration Law”, “Regulations on the Supervision and Administration of Medical Devices”, “Regulations on the Supervision and Administration of Cosmetics”, “Measures for the Supervision and Administration of Cosmetics Production and Operation” and other laws and regulations in various ways content, guide market players to know, understand, abide by, and use the law, and jointly promote the steady and healthy development of the capital’s economy.

Market supervision departments at all levels will increase the investigation and punishment of violations of laws and regulations in the field of “two products and one weapon” in accordance with the law, strengthen integrated supervision, closely cooperate with public security organs and discipline inspection departments, strengthen the connection between execution and discipline, and promote daily supervision and law enforcement Effective connection of case handling, strengthening of comprehensive law enforcement and three-level linkage law enforcement, good supervision “combined boxing”, and “Sunshine Operation” to achieve actual results.

(Editors in charge: Chi Mengrui, Bao Congying)

Share for more people to see