[The Epoch Times, December 23, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Fang Xiao) Recently, a large number of people have died in Beijing, and it has become normal for funeral homes and crematoria to be overwhelmed. Beijing citizens broke the news that crematoriums in the city need to be numbered and cremated after several days; Can be sent to other places (Hebei or Tianjin and other places) for cremation.

Netizen “Big Smelly and Little Smelly Happy Life” posted on Weibo on the 23rd, “My aunt is in Beijing. My aunt’s sister has passed away and needs to be cremated. The crematorium asked them to queue up, and it has already been 8 days later The remains can only be parked in the morgue at present, and the administrator of the mortuary calls every day to ask them to take it away, because the morgue is full.”

The article said: “The morgue is full, and there is no place to put the deceased (remains). Some (remains) can only be parked in the emergency room or ward of the hospital. There are two beds, there is a dead body in one bed, can’t you live in the other bed? Do you want to live in the corridor? Then the family members have to bring their own power strips to connect to the power supply.”

“This relative of our family lived in the corridor at the beginning. He brought three power strips with him, including an oxygen generator, an ECG monitor, and a ventilator. Later, he shared the same room with the body. After five days of rescue, he passed away. Yes. There was room in the mortuary (at the time), but the crematorium was full.”

“Many people in our family used to do timber business, and had business dealings with people who made coffins and sold urns. So, my uncle came forward and said, can you find a partner and see if you can intervene in the crematorium?” What a team. It’s been a long time! When the epidemic began, the hospital had no masks; before the epidemic is over, the cremation has to be queued!”

Netizen “Cong Peiyi” posted on Weibo on the 22nd that his grandmother passed away at noon that day, and he called all the funeral homes in Beijing, but they all said they could not receive them because “the funeral home has already been unable to accommodate, and now there is no place to bury the corpse.” Afterwards, the whole family made many inquiries, and finally contacted a county in Hebei Province that could provide cremation services.

Netizen “Huahua’s Huachocai” said, “Beijing already needs cross-provincial cremation…don’t take it seriously, I didn’t hear it from hearsay, it’s a matter of people around me.”

On December 21, a video posted on the Internet showed that in Chengde, Hebei, there were hundreds of vehicles queuing up to transport dead bodies every day.

Recently, a notice from a funeral home in Tongzhou District, Beijing has attracted public attention. The notice stated that due to the maintenance of cremation equipment, from 0:00 on December 11, deceased residents of Tongzhou District and non-Tongzhou District residents who died in hospitals in Tongzhou area can directly make an appointment for cremation. Residents who are not registered in Tongzhou District and died in hospitals outside Tongzhou District are limited to about 20 per day.

“Beijing Youth Daily” learned from the Tongzhou District Civil Affairs Bureau that the number of remains that need to be cremated has increased recently. It used to be about 40 a day, but now there are 140-150 a day when working overtime. At the same time, some of the staff of the funeral home were infected with the new crown virus (CCP virus) pneumonia, manpower was tight, and the funeral home was already overloaded. Some of the remains scheduled for December 23 have been postponed for cremation.

Another netizen in Beijing’s Chaoyang District recently expressed in WeChat Moments that the funeral parlor is unable to handle the sudden increase in remains. All crematoriums in Beijing now have to wait at least a month. In order to let their families go to the ground as soon as possible, citizens can only patronize the one-stop cremation service provided outside the hospital. The fee is 40,000 yuan. The service includes transporting the remains, queuing up for cremation, and preserving the remains, but does not include makeup on the remains, and there is no guarantee Can be cremated within 3 days.

Responsible editor: Lin Congwen#