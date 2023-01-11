Home News Beijing Daxing International Passenger Flights Officially Resume on January 17 | TTG China
On January 17, 2023, Daxing Airport will officially resume international and regional passenger routes. According to the unified deployment of Beijing’s epidemic prevention and control, starting from March 14, 2020, all international flights at Daxing Airport will be transferred to Capital Airport. So far, Daxing Airport has “suspended” international passenger flights for nearly three years and will soon press the “restart button”.

From January 17th, China Southern Airlines, China Eastern Airlines, Capital Airlines, Himalaya Airlines, etc. plan to resume international and regional passenger routes at Daxing Airport. The resumption routes include China Southern Airlines Beijing Daxing=Hong Kong route, which is planned to be 3 times a week; Himalaya Airlines Beijing The Daxing=Kathmandu route is scheduled to run once a week. On January 18, Capital Airlines plans to open the Beijing Daxing = Male (Maldives) route.

In addition, China Eastern Airlines plans to resume the Beijing Daxing=Bangkok route in January. At the same time, Daxing Airport resumed the international transit service and resumed the implementation of the 24-hour/144-hour Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei transit visa-free policy to facilitate efficient customs clearance for passengers.

