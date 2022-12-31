Original title: Beijing CDC Reminder: The two festivals are coming, actively vaccinate and get protection as soon as possible

CCTV News: Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention WeChat official account issued a document on December 31, pointing out that the two festivals are approaching, and the flow of people has increased significantly in the near future, and the risk of the spread of the new crown virus has also increased. One of the most effective ways. In order to ensure vaccination during the festival, the new crown vaccination sites in Beijing have been opened in an orderly manner to provide citizens with safe, convenient and efficient vaccination services.

After being inoculated with the new coronavirus vaccine, antibodies, cellular immunity, immune memory, etc. can be produced to protect the body. Inoculation booster injection can evoke the body’s immune memory cells, and also increase the antibody level, further consolidating the preventive effect on severe illness and death.

The New Year is coming, and the Spring Festival holiday is coming soon. The Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention reminds citizens and friends to be the “first responsible person for health“, pay attention to personal protection, and get vaccinated against the new crown in time to ensure the health and safety of yourself and your family Happy holidays.

Hot Q & A

1. How to inoculate the new coronavirus vaccine after recovery from infection?

Answer: Wang Huaqing, chief expert of the immunization program of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, pointed out at the press conference of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council on December 20 that if it is confirmed by nucleic acid testing or antigen testing that they have been infected with the new coronavirus recently, it is not recommended to receive the new coronavirus vaccine in the near future. ;Current studies have shown that the immunity produced after infection with the new coronavirus is weaker than the mixed immunity produced by infection and vaccination; if you need to be vaccinated against the new coronavirus later, according to current regulations, the time of infection and vaccination should be separated by 6 months Above; for people who have not yet been infected, if they have not completed the full course of immunization or booster immunization, as long as they meet the vaccination requirements, they should complete the full course of immunization or booster immunization as soon as possible in accordance with the immunization procedures to achieve a better protective effect.

2. The city’s second dose of enhanced immunization work launched this month. Which vaccines are available for the second booster dose?

Answer: According to the requirements of the implementation plan issued by the State Council, all vaccines approved for conditional marketing or emergency use can be used for the second dose of booster immunization, and sequential booster immunization is recommended first.

3. What is sequential booster immunization?

Answer: Sequential booster immunization refers to the use of vaccines with different technical routes for heterologous booster immunization. Simply put, as long as the type of vaccine is different from the previous vaccination, it is in the scope of sequential immunization. According to the press conference of the State Council’s joint defense and joint control, previous studies have found that heterologous booster immunization using vaccines with different technical routes can obtain a higher level of neutralizing antibodies than homologous booster immunization, and maintain the same or better safety. sex. Sequential booster immunization has been used in some countries and regions in the Americas, Europe, and Southeast Asia, and is recommended by the World Health Organization.

4. How to choose vaccines for sequential booster immunization?

Answer: At present, the types of new coronavirus vaccines that have been approved for conditional marketing or emergency use in our country include inactivated vaccines, recombinant protein vaccines, adenovirus vector vaccines (two types of intramuscular injection and inhalation) and influenza virus vector vaccines, a total of 13 vaccine.

According to the national implementation plan, considering that most of the recipients have completed the vaccination with three doses of inactivated vaccines in the early stage of large-scale vaccination in my country, when the second dose of booster immunization is given, only recombinant protein vaccines and adenovirus vectors should be selected. Any one of vaccines and influenza virus vector vaccines is in line with the scope of sequential immunization.

For recipients who have been vaccinated with two doses of CanSino intramuscular injection of adenovirus vector vaccine, they can choose to receive one dose of CanSino Inhalation Recombinant New Coronavirus Vaccine (type 5 adenovirus vector).

If the first dose of booster immunization has adopted sequential immunization (that is, two doses of inactivated vaccine plus one dose of recombinant protein vaccine or adenovirus vector vaccine), the second dose of booster immunization can choose recombinant protein vaccine or adenovirus vector Any of vaccines, influenza virus vector vaccines.

Recipients who have completed three doses of Zhifeilong Koma’s recombinant new coronavirus vaccine (CHO cells), according to national requirements, currently cannot use sequential immunization, and can use the original vaccine for booster immunization.