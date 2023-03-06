Recently, the Beijing Economic Development Zone’s 2023 Learning from Lei Feng Volunteering Month theme activity was officially launched. The launching ceremony was jointly organized by the Propaganda and Culture Department of the Beijing Economic Development Zone Working Committee and the Federation of Trade Unions.

At the launching ceremony, An Chunling, chairman of the Economic Development Zone Federation of Trade Unions, delivered a speech. She pointed out that in recent years, the Economic Development Zone has always placed voluntary service and mass spiritual civilization creation activities in an important position. Protection, poverty alleviation, dissemination of civilization and other fields have played an irreplaceable role, and the construction of spiritual civilization has achieved fruitful results. At the same time, it also clearly put forward the future work goals and main tasks for the volunteers.

Volunteering is an organic combination of traditional virtues and the spirit of the times. Volunteers lead by example and practice, to be the pioneers and leaders of civilized life, and to be the advocates, practitioners and disseminators of the new style of civilization. Gao Qiuhong, a five-star volunteer, read out the “2023 Learning from Lei Feng Volunteer Service Proposal”, calling on the volunteers to actively and enthusiastically devote themselves to “learning from Lei Feng and being civilized and courteous city people” with a strong sense of ownership active.

During the event, Liu Nian, director of the Beijing Volunteer Service Guidance Center, presented the flag to the “Yiyuan” service team of the Economic Development Zone. All the volunteers, under the leadership of the five-star volunteer Zhao Yingdan, revisited the volunteer oath.

With the promotion of the starting lever, the theme activity of the 2023 Economic Development Zone Learning from Lei Feng Volunteer Service Month officially kicked off. At the launching ceremony, typical volunteer service projects, deeds and demeanors hatched and cultivated in the 2022 Economic Development Zone Small and Micro Volunteer Service Project Support Plan and Volunteer Service Project Competition will be displayed intensively.

In addition to the launching ceremony, a volunteer service sub-venue will be set up in conjunction with Tianhuayuan Sanli Community and Karl Belle Community in Ronghua Street, SMIC Garden Community in Boxing Street, Yinghai Manor Community and Rongjing East Street Subway Station. Voluntary services for emergency safety, public welfare clinics, psychological counseling, haircuts for the convenience of the people, and legal advice were carried out respectively.

