Beijing Express 2023, on Sky and NOW from Sibu to Miri: couples mix

Backpacks on the shoulders and maps ready in hand, the journey of discovery continues Malaysian Borneo. The journey of Beijing Express starts again with the sixth stage, waiting for Thursday 13 April, at 21:15 exclusively on Sky and streaming only on NOW. Led by conductors Costantino della Gherardesca ed Enzo Micciotravelers will complete the halfway point traveling well 545 kilometers from Sibu to Mirifor a journey that – in the new episode of the Sky Original show created by Banijay Italia – will be more tiring than ever for everyone.

In fact, Costantino and Enzo have a surprise in store for the six couples still in the race (Giorgia Soleri and Federica Fabrizio/Federippi, “The Activists”; Joe Bastianich and Andrew Nice flower “The Italian Americans”; Then Martina Colombari and Achille Costacurta “Mother and son”; Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta “The Newly Weds”; it’s still Carolina Tighter is Barbara Prezia “The Mediterraneans”; In the end Salvatore Schillaci and Barbara Lombardo “The Sicilians”). A surprise that probably won’t be appreciated by everyone: pairs will be shuffledand this will lead each traveler to lose the most important point of reference of this journey, his adventure companion, and to have to demonstrate that he can give his best.

The route of the sixth stage – Thursday 13 April, at 21:15 exclusively on Sky and in streaming only on NOW, always available on demand and visible on Sky Go – will take travelers to continue the exploration of Malaysian Borneo: starting tape at Tua Pek Kong temple a Sibuthen running to the Cutien Memorial Park for the first mission, then a Face where three couples will compete in a grueling advantage test; after looking for accommodation for the night, they will set off again towards the wonderful National Park of Niah, where a new mission awaits them; finally, stake finish in the coastal city of Miri where, after lucky hitchhiking and breathtaking adventures, the couples will jump on the Red Carpet before discovering the final ranking and the couples at risk of elimination from Costantino and Enzo. Last word as always to the Beijing Express black envelope, which will decide whether the stage is elimination or not.

PARTNER e MEDIA PARTNER – Sky Brand Solutions, Sky Media department, together with Banijay Italia brought on board episodes of “Beijing Express” Sustenium – Menarini, Samsung Electronics Italia, 8848 The Outdoor Company, We Road, ActionAid. RTL 102.5 is media partner of the program.

BEIJING EXPRESS: FROM 9 MARCH EVERY THURSDAY AT 9.15 PM EXCLUSIVELY ON SKY UNO AND STREAMING ONLY ON NOW.

