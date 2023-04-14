Rome, 14th April. (beraking latest news ) – Surprise elimination on the Beijing Express in the sixth stage of the journey The Way of the Indies. The mother and son couple made up of Martina Colombari and Achille Costacurta are out of the picture. In the ballot with the activists Giorgia Soleri and Federica Fabrizio (@Feder…

Rome, 14th April. (beraking latest news) – Surprise elimination on Beijing Express in the sixth stage of the journey The Way of the Indies. The mother and son couple made up of Martina Colombari and Achille Costacurta are out of the picture. In the ballot with the activists Giorgia Soleri and Federica Fabrizio (@Federippi), the two were eliminated by the winners of the 545 km stage from Sibu to Miri, the newlyweds Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta.

This time the contestants had to travel unpaired from the start to then reunite at the time of signing. Joe Bastianich was with Totò Schillaci, Federica Pellegrini with Carolina Stramare, Achille Costacurta with Federica Fabrizio, Martina Colombari with Andrea Belfiore, Matteo Giunta with Giorgia Soleri, Barbara Prezia with Barbara Lombardo. The Novelli Sposi – winners of the previous stage – decided to penalize the couples Andrea-Martina and Achille-Federippi, who left 10 minutes later.

Twist on the rest of the ranking: Italian Americans second, followed by Sicilians and Mediterraneans, then the final ballot between Activists and Mother and Son. Federica and Matteo chose to eliminate the latter “because they were stronger and more fearsome”, and the black envelope hid the verdict of the elimination stage inside.

The new episode of the Sky Original production created by Banijay Italia, yesterday on Sky Uno/+1 and on demand, recorded 388,000 average viewers with a share of 1.7%: a figure that grows by +9% compared to the equivalent episode of the previous season. On social networks, with over 77 thousand social interactions and over 89 thousand total interactions, it was the most commented show of prime-time. The official hashtag #BeijingExpress was, throughout the airing, at the top of the ranking of Italian Trending Topic.

Next week, Thursday 20 April, again on Sky and streamed on Now, racing is back and the five couples still in the game will continue their discovery of Malaysian Borneo, trying to resist the fatigue and overcome all the pitfalls that still await them during the voyage.