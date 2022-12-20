Original title: Beijing factories and commercial buildings resume work steadily (effectively coordinating epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development)

Our newspaper, Beijing, December 19th (Reporters Zhu Jingruo and He Yong) Beijing has conscientiously implemented various measures for epidemic prevention and control in the new stage, shifting the focus of work from “infection prevention” to “protecting health and preventing severe illness” to ensure the safety of the masses. In order to meet the needs of medical treatment and medicines, strengthen the guarantee of medical treatment and the supply of medicines and reagents, improve the hierarchical diagnosis and treatment mechanism, open fever clinics as much as possible, continue to promote vaccination of key groups such as the elderly, and the order of work and life in the city is being restored in an orderly manner. According to the resumption of work and production prevention and control team of the Beijing New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Leading Group, today, factories above designated size, construction sites above designated size, and commercial buildings in Beijing have fully and steadily resumed work, and the city’s epidemic prevention material manufacturers are ramping up production.

Kuaizi took the lead in overall planning and allocation, and continued to increase the supply of medical supplies. At the press conference held by the Beijing Municipal Information Office today, Wang Houting, deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Drug Administration, introduced that in the face of the shortage of drugs for epidemic prevention and control, Beijing quickly established a two-level emergency support team for medical supplies in the urban area. Frequent dispatch, expanding drug sources from 5 channels, organizing and mobilizing all aspects of the city’s drug production and operation enterprises, medical institutions, logistics, pharmacies, etc., working together day and night, the current shortage of drugs such as antipyretics in the market has been alleviated. He said: “With the new round of increase in the production capacity and procurement of medical materials, the current shortage of individual prevention and control drugs will be fundamentally improved. In the next step, Beijing will come up with relatively large local varieties to assist brothers provinces and cities. In Beijing, the “Neighborhood Mutual Aid Medicine Donation” activity carried out in various communities is also becoming a warm winter trend after the “panic buying”.

Dynamically adjust medical resources and quickly add fever clinics. Tu Zhitao, director of the Beijing Municipal Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, introduced at the press conference that in response to the new situation of the rapid increase in fever patients, Beijing has rapidly increased the number of fever clinics, and the total number has rapidly increased from 94 to 1,263; , Transformed and set up service points for fever patients, 49 in 8 districts including Xicheng, Chaoyang, Fengtai, etc. have been converted; roving medical vehicles have been opened to facilitate fever patients to go to the nearest doctor and prescribe medicine.

Enrich the front-line delivery force, and 90% of the courier brothers will be on duty. “As of now, the overall production capacity of express delivery companies in the city has returned to normal levels, the employment rate of personnel has increased to nearly 90%, and the distribution center in Beijing has basically no backlog.” Jin Jinghua, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group of the Beijing Postal Administration, said, To ensure the smooth flow of express delivery, Beijing organized companies such as JD.com, SF Express, Zhongtong, and Yuantong to adopt methods such as reducing management personnel, increasing labor dispatch, supplementing temporary workers, and setting up relief commandos to enrich front-line delivery forces. More than 2,300 people were sent to Beijing to support.

Optimized policies were accelerated to implement, and efforts were made to promote the resumption of work and production. According to reports, all districts and departments in Beijing have worked together to refine the implementation measures of the “New Ten Measures”. 126 policies and measures have been cancelled, adjusted and optimized, such as attendance rate, cross-district commuting, nucleic acid testing and inspection, etc. Restrictions on cross-regional movement, cancellation of regular nucleic acid testing requirements for imported non-cold chain goods, bulk parts, housing agencies, accommodation services, libraries, cultural centers, art galleries, tourist attractions, production workshops and other practitioners. At the same time, bars, KTV, Internet cafes, fitness and other places located in underground confined spaces resume operations, dine-in meals, various hotels, conference training, banquets, travel agencies and online tourism enterprises resume operations.

At present, the comprehensive resumption of work and production in Beijing is progressing gradually and orderly.

(Editors in charge: Li Bo, Gao Xing)

Share for more people to see