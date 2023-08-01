Beijing Firefighter Feng Zhen Sacrifices His Life During Heroic Rescue Operation in Heavy Rainfall

Beijing Firefighter Feng Zhen Dies Heroically During Heavy Rainfall Rescue and Disaster Relief

BEIJING – Beijing firefighter Feng Zhen tragically lost his life while carrying out a daring rescue mission during heavy rainfall in the city. Feng Zhen, a member of the Communist Party of China and a first-class firefighter, displayed immense bravery and selflessness in the face of danger.

On July 31, 2023, Feng Zhen and his team from the Haidian District Fire Rescue Station received a distress call about three individuals trapped in the Haidian Driving School Zhonglian Automobile Trading Market due to flooding. Without hesitation, the team immediately set out to rescue those in imminent danger.

While en route to the scene, the Xixiaoying Small Station rescue team encountered an additional person trapped in a mountain torrent. This individual urgently waved for help, emphasizing the critical nature of the situation. Feng Zhen, serving as the Squad monitor, made the decision to halt their progress and begin organizing the rescue effort.

Using the fire truck as an anchor, the team created a rope safety system and equipped themselves with life jackets to approach the trapped individual. However, during the rescue process, the floodwaters surged unexpectedly, sweeping away one of Feng Zhen’s team members.

Despite the perilous circumstances, Feng Zhen fearlessly sprang into action, using all his strength to save his comrade. He successfully managed to pull them to safety, ensuring their escape from the dangerous floodwaters. However, due to the immense strain of continuous combat and the powerful water flow, Feng Zhen was left exhausted.

Tragically, his exhaustion caused the safety rope securing him to slip away and he was swept away by the flood. The rescue team, along with local authorities and bystanders, immediately initiated a search and rescue operation. It took more than five hours of intensive efforts before Feng Zhen’s lifeless body was found approximately one kilometer downstream.

Feng Zhen, born in December 1992, joined the firefighting profession in December 2009. Throughout his career, he demonstrated an unwavering commitment to his duty and an extraordinary willingness to sacrifice for the safety of others. He has participated in over 3,500 fire-fighting and rescue missions, successfully rescuing more than 150 people in distress.

Feng Zhen’s heroic actions make him a shining example of the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important precepts. His dedication to his work and his unwavering bravery on the front lines of fire fighting and rescue embody the principles of selflessness and sacrifice.

The fire department and the entire community mourn the loss of Feng Zhen, a true hero who paid the ultimate price while fulfilling his duty. His legacy will continue to inspire and remind us of the bravery and selflessness of those who put their lives on the line to protect others.

