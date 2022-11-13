Beijing: From October 27 to November 13 at 14:00, 1,187 local new coronary pneumonia cases were treated in designated hospitals

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-11-13 19:01

CCTV news client today (November 13), Beijing held the 412th press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic. According to reports, since October 27, all cases in Beijing have been isolated and treated in designated hospitals, and many hospitals have sent experts to participate in the treatment. In accordance with the deployment of the Beijing New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Leading Group, designated hospitals strictly implement the new coronary pneumonia diagnosis and treatment standards, and standardize the prevention and control of hospital infection and medical treatment.

From October 27th to November 13th at 14:00, 1,187 local new coronary pneumonia cases were treated in designated hospitals, including 412 asymptomatic infections, 752 mild cases, 21 ordinary cases, and 2 severe cases. smooth.