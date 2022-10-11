Beijing government service banned language is proposed to be standardized expert: “face is good-looking”, but “things are easy to handle”

“Didn’t I say it?” “Go to the leader, I can’t control it”, “Can’t you read Chinese characters!”… Draft), the banned words in government services have caused heated discussions, and some netizens suggested that it be promoted nationwide.

Experts said that the draft for comments defines a “negative” list, which makes some inaction or chaotic actions withdraw from the arena of government services. In addition, some individual windows still have the situation of “beautiful face but difficult to handle”. Experts suggest that government service procedures should be promoted to be more standardized and ruled by law.

Beijing plans to introduce regulations

These government service terms cannot be said

The reporter noticed that in the draft for comments, the taboo behaviors and terms of the staff at the comprehensive window of government services were specifically listed.

Taboo words include “I don’t know, you go to ask xxx; no; I don’t know; what’s the hurry, didn’t you see that I’m busy! Why didn’t you make it clear; didn’t I say it? Go to the leader, I can’t control it; hurry up Point, I’m off work; there is a sign, see it clearly and come back; can’t you read Chinese characters!” and other words that detract from the image of the window.

Taboo behaviors include “loud noise and playfulness during working hours, leaving the post, leaving the post, hanging around the post, emptying the post, chatting together, etc.; quarreling with the service object, failing to respond in time when there is a dispute, etc.; pointing at people and things with one finger, relying on, Holding the chest, akimbo, holding the cheeks, lying on the stomach, gestures too large, stroking the hair, playing with the fingers and other small movements; throwing, throwing, tossing, throwing and other behaviors when receiving and delivering documents”, etc.

In addition, the draft for comments also makes requirements for personnel at the comprehensive window of government services to be responsible for the first inquiry, one-time notification, time-limited settlement, acceptance of vacancies, notification of commitment, and identification of identity.

The consultation draft also proposes that real-time supervision of the whole process of government affairs services of comprehensive window personnel should be carried out, including but not limited to: public participation in government affairs services “good and bad reviews”, on-site inspections, service object supervision, satisfaction surveys, and electronic supervision. In addition, feedback on the supervision situation is also carried out in the form of “praise platform” and “exposure platform”, and comprehensive assessment is carried out.

Expert: “Good-looking face”, but also “good things to do”

After the draft for comments was released, it immediately aroused heated discussions on the Internet. Some netizens said that it is recommended to promote it nationwide. Some netizens also believe that the important thing is the sense of service, and words are still trivial matters.

In fact, Beijing’s “On-site Operation and Management Specifications for Government Affairs Service Centers” officially implemented at the beginning of this year, for the first time, uniformly stipulated the appearance, behavior, and service terms of window personnel.

It is mentioned that in the service process, honorific titles such as “Mr., Madam” and honorifics such as “please, hello, thank you, sorry, goodbye” should be used; the use of “I don’t know, you should ask xxx”, “I am not saying Has it passed?” “There is a brand, you can see it clearly and come again” and other uncivilized terms.

Sun Nanxiang, deputy director and associate researcher of the Scientific Research Department of the Institute of International Law of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told reporters that Beijing’s draft for comments reflects the relevant government departments’ pursuit of standardization, standardization and legalization of government services. On the one hand, it has delineated a “negative” list for its government services, making some inaction or chaotic actions withdraw from the arena of government services. On the other hand, it is also conducive to government service workers to further enhance the concept of serving the people and meet the people’s expectations for better government services.

“Actually, this draft for comments is also a solution to the pain and difficulty of ‘unsightly faces and difficult things to do’ in government services. But in addition, we found that some individual government service windows still have ‘good-looking faces’ , things are not easy to handle.” Sun Nanxiang said that these problems also need to be improved. On the one hand, the inactive attitude of government services must be improved, and on the other hand, some government departments need to solve the inefficiency and delay of government services. .

Sun Nanxiang suggested that, on the one hand, new technologies such as digitization can be introduced to solve difficulties such as untimely responses to government service demands. On the other hand, efforts should also be made to promote more standardized and legalized procedures for government services, and to promote the reform of government services based on the concerns and expectations of the people.

Second report and second approval, one-stop service, no face-to-face approval

Explore new models of government services in many places

In fact, not only in Beijing, the reporter noticed that in response to the problems of “difficulty in handling affairs, slow work”, “running multiple times, running back and forth” and other problems that have been prominently reported by enterprises and the masses, all localities are promoting the reform of government services and exploring “running at most once”. Measures such as “immediately do one-time online administration”, “one-door one-offline”, “no-closing” online government” and other measures.

In 2019, the General Office of the State Council issued the “Opinions on Establishing a “Good and Bad Review” System for Government Services to Improve the Level of Government Services”, allowing enterprises and the public to judge the performance of government services. At the end of 2020, the State Administration for Market Regulation issued two national standards, namely, the “Guidelines for the Evaluation of Government Services”, “One Evaluation at a Time” and “One Evaluation for One Matter” in government services. and job specifications.

In addition, various places are also exploring different approaches for the efficiency and level of government services. For example, Shenzhen has launched the “integration of “second reporting and second approval” model for government services, Zhejiang Province has promoted “all-in-one service” for government services, Jiangsu Province has launched “no-meeting approval services”, and Tianjin has recently launched a “newborn birth event” service, etc. Wait.

A few days ago, the General Office of the State Council also issued the “Opinions on Expanding the Scope of “Trans-provincial General Handling” of Government Services and Further Improving Service Efficiency” to speed up the realization of non-differentiated acceptance of the same matter and handling of the same standards. (Reporter Yuan Xiuyue)