Source title: Beijing Haidian District investigated and dealt with the first case of selling antigen kits at high prices and planned to fine 300,000 yuan

Each box of 25 antigen detection kits sells for 250 yuan, and a photography studio in Haidian sells the antigen detection kits at a high price, and plans to fine 300,000 yuan. Recently, the Beijing Haidian District Market Supervision Bureau has conducted key inspections and severely cracked down on whether there are illegal acts such as unmarked prices, price gouging, collusion to increase prices, and price fraud within its jurisdiction. On the afternoon of December 12, the Haidian District Market Supervision Comprehensive Law Enforcement Brigade received a tip that a photography studio in the jurisdiction sold antigen detection kits at a high price. After investigation, law enforcement officers found 7 boxes of antigen test kits from different manufacturers that had been sold out in the studio, and found three manually recorded sales lists and 2 boxes of unsold antigen test kits at the cash register. After investigation, the photography studio sold antigen detection kits of 25 pieces per box at a price of 250 yuan. Law enforcement officers deal with relevant situations in accordance with laws and regulations, and fix evidence and temporarily detain items involved in the case. At the same time, the law enforcement officers contacted the legal representative of the enterprise on the spot, asking him to provide further relevant purchase and sales certificates, and accept the next step. The price of the antigen detection kit sold by the company is much higher than the price of similar antigen detection kits in the surrounding market at the same period. This behavior constitutes an illegal act of driving up prices. Unlicensed operation and case processing. According to the on-site inspection and preliminary investigation, the Haidian District Market Supervision Bureau plans to impose an administrative penalty of 300,000 yuan on suspected price gouging and unlicensed operation. In the next step, the Haidian District Market Supervision Bureau will continue to strictly enforce the law and "strike hard", conduct comprehensive price investigations on commodities that are related to the vital interests of the people, and severely crack down on illegal price increases and profiteering by taking advantage of the epidemic. One family, investigate and deal with one family and severely punish one family. Let the legal weapon become the "sharp sword" of justice to protect the interests of the people, ensure the stability of prices in the anti-epidemic environment, and make every effort to ensure the safety of people in the jurisdiction to purchase medicines.

