In a rare pre-emptive strike, the U.S. government issued a shock statement, pre-empting any proposals that Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Putin will discuss when they meet next week. And, depending on its performance, the White House has also signaled that it may be cooling off engagement with Beijing. This means that the plan of the Chinese Communist Party to act as a mediator in the Russian invasion of Ukraine has failed.

On Friday, March 17, both Chinese authorities and the Kremlin announced that Xi Jinping would visit Moscow from March 20 to 22 for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine more than a year ago. The meeting between Xi and Putin is likely to mark an important moment in a sea-turn, amid U.S. tensions over concerns over the growing Sino-Russian partnership.

Also on Friday, National Security Council coordinator John Kirby told reporters: “We certainly want to express our level of concern about any proposal coming from (Beijing authorities).” “It is in fact a recognition of Russian aggression” and will “recognize Russia’s achievements”.

“Any deal (with Xi and Putin) will be one-sided and reflect only Russia’s views,” Kirby stressed.

Straightforwardly debunking the calculation of Beijing’s 12-point “peace” plan, clearly denouncing and rejecting the CCP’s “proposed ceasefire at this time”

In response to Xi Jinping’s upcoming visit to Moscow to meet with Putin, the White House issued a rare statement, expressing its disapproval of the CCP’s call for a ceasefire in Ukraine. The U.S. has bluntly revealed that Beijing’s move will not only help Russia consolidate its position, but will also give Russia a good opportunity to prepare for a new offensive.

Kirby, a spokesman for the White House National Security Council, said: “We do not support China‘s (CCP) call for a ceasefire at the talks with Moscow, which will only benefit Russia.” He emphasized again: “The United States does not support China. (The CCP) calls for a ceasefire at this time.”

Kirby referred to the “12-point peace plan” issued by the Chinese authorities last month for the war against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which called for a ceasefire. The United States declined to comment when Beijing published the proposal. However, on Friday, Kirby directly criticized the CCP’s so-called “peace” plan and exposed the CCP’s calculations, pointing out that Beijing’s “peace” is to freeze the battlefield and effectively permanently consolidate the achievements of Russia’s aggression.

“Again, you look at what it calls a 12-point peace plan. It talks about a ceasefire. Now the ceasefire is effectively acknowledging Russian aggression again, which will actually acknowledge Russia’s name and its subjugation by force attempts to secure the territory of neighboring countries, thereby enabling Russian forces to continue to occupy sovereign Ukrainian territory,” Kirby said.

He further revealed and explained that the “ceasefire” is actually a support and recognition of Russia, which will relieve the pressure on the Russian army and will provide an excellent opportunity for the Russian army to regroup and resupply before launching a new offensive. Russia was able to use the ceasefire as an opportunity to further consolidate its positions in Ukraine, regroup and re-equip in anticipation of a renewed attack.

“We don’t see this as a step towards a just and lasting peace,” Kirby stressed. “As we’ve all talked about, a just and lasting — a sustainable peace, has to be a peace that’s not just For unilateral peace, it must take into account the Ukrainian point of view and respect the basic idea of ​​sovereignty.”

Beijing tries to “disguise” itself as a “peacemaker”, but its true colors are well known

Kirby pointed out that Chinese leaders are likely to come up with the idea of ​​a ceasefire, portraying themselves as “peacemakers.” But Kirby expressed doubts about Beijing’s motives and directly revealed that it was Beijing’s “classic” trick.

“We just know that it (Beijing) is likely to come up with the idea of ​​a ceasefire and try to disguise itself as a peacemaker, as you know, (disguise it as) the only party calling for an end to the war, (but,) as I said We are deeply concerned about this because it effectively means benefiting Russia at the expense of Ukraine,” Kirby said.

“That’s why we expressed these concerns even before (Xi Jinping’s) visit,” he stressed. “Because this would be a classic part of China‘s (CCP’s masquerade) playbook.”

During the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Chinese authorities have been trying to portray and promote themselves as maintaining a “neutral” image. However, under such superficial slogans, Beijing has always used Russian propaganda points, and the “peaceful” measures announced are a representative example.

However, with the frequent meetings between Xi Jinping and Putin, the position advertised by the CCP has become increasingly unbelievable, but the calculations behind it are well known to passers-by.

Regarding Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow next week, many media headlines in the world are “Chinese President’s Visit to Russia Clearly Supports Putin”, “Xi Jinping Visits Russia on March 20 and Putin Discusses Deepening “Strategic Cooperation””, “Xi Jinping Will Visit Moscow Beyond Expressing support for Putin” and so on.

On the 17th (Friday), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (Dmitry Peskov) claimed that Putin and Xi Jinping will have a one-on-one meeting at an informal dinner on Monday (March 20). Then on Tuesday (March 21), talks between the two leaders will focus on “deepening” relations and “strategic cooperation” between the two regimes.

In a statement, the Kremlin claimed that during the meeting, Xi Jinping and Putin will discuss “issues of further developing Russia-China comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction” and exchange views “in the context of deepening Russia-China cooperation on the international stage” . The statement also claimed that the leaders of the two countries will sign “important bilateral documents”.

In its statement, Beijing blamed Western sanctions and accused NATO and the United States of “provoking” Russia.

The last time a Chinese leader visited Russia was in 2019. Shortly before launching the invasion war in 2022, Putin attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics. The two also met at a regional security conference in Uzbekistan in September 2022.

The move by the Chinese authorities has increased tensions between Washington and Beijing. Kirby’s latest comments suggest that the U.S. government is taking a tougher stance on China.

Kirby made it clear that there is no indication that Biden and Xi Jinping will hold the long-promised conference call, and it is unknown when it will be. Moreover, the White House is “not active” in this regard. And Kirby seems to imply that whether to talk about it or not depends on the performance of the CCP authorities.

“While the president has made it clear that he would like to have the opportunity to speak with President Xi, we are not actively pursuing that arrangement at this time,” Kirby said. “But I think you will see more work applied to this in the future, you know. of.”

While again stating that they have seen no evidence that China is developing such a plan, Kirby also stressed again that the U.S. government remains concerned about Beijing’s ability to provide Russia with lethal weapons in the Russo-Ukraine war.

“We haven’t seen any indication that it (Beijing) has decided to go in that direction or actually offered anything, but we still don’t believe it (Beijing) has taken it (aid for Russia’s lethal weapons) out of negotiations,” he said. Take it off the table.”

“We don’t want anyone to do anything that will help Putin kill more Ukrainians,” Kirby said emphatically. “Period.”

Bad news one after another, being advised to “think twice” Beijing has already lost completely before taking a step?

For them, before Xi Jinping’s visit to Putin, they were overwhelmed with sudden bad news.

On Friday, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin on war crime charges, accusing him of involvement in the abduction of a large number of Ukrainian children. In a statement, the court announced that Putin was “responsible in accordance with the law for the war crimes of the illegal deportation of persons (children) and the illegal transfer of persons (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation”.

The Kremlin denounced the ICC’s decision as “outrageous and unacceptable”, while Ukraine welcomed it, saying that “the wheels of justice are turning” and exhorting those who cooperate with Putin’s regime to “think twice” .

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin pointedly said: “Now, if Putin leaves Russia, he will be arrested and handed over to the International Criminal Court.” Think twice at the table. This is another clear signal to the world – the Russian regime is criminal.”

Responsible editor: Zhang Lili

This article or program is edited and produced by Voice of Hope. Please indicate Voice of Hope and include the original title and link when reprinting.