Source title: Beijing devises a good recipe for managing the “big city disease”, insisting on two-way efforts to reorganize internal functions and relieve and transfer externally

Population expansion, environmental pollution, traffic congestion… Every mega city is faced with the contradiction that the construction management caused by the rapid expansion cannot keep up with the increase in demand. Beijing is no exception. These contradictions are not only the “big city disease” that plagues urban development, but also a “heart disease” for the common people. Over the past few years, Beijing has carried out the special action of “relieving, rectifying and promoting improvement” to promote urban reduction and development. In the past five years, the city’s six major industry market entities related to de-escalation have dropped by 17.8%. Large-scale spaces such as regional wholesale markets have been used to gather high-end industries, and more than 6,000 convenient outlets have been built and upgraded, and scattered and inefficient spaces have been used to supplement construction. A number of public service facilities such as pension stations and bookstores have been established to provide “good recipes” for treating “big city diseases”. From gathering to sparse Market entities in six industries fell by 17.8% Beijing, Tianjin, Langfang, Hebei – Beijing Jingdiao Group’s three-point layout in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei supports the “golden triangle” of rapid enterprise development. Eight years ago, Jingdiao Group moved its production line to Langfang and left its research and development in Beijing. The new production line in Tianjin that has been built will also deploy a batch of new equipment in the future. The adjustment of enterprises reflects the great changes of the whole city. The relevant person in charge of the Municipal Development and Reform Commission said that relief is the key to curing Beijing’s “big city disease”. Beijing insists on the two-way force of internal function reorganization and outward relief and transfer—— See increments. The country’s first list of prohibited and restricted industries for new industries aimed at treating “big city diseases” has been continuously updated and upgraded. A total of nearly 24,000 newly established or changed registration businesses will not be processed. New market players in high-tech industries such as technology account for This will increase from 40% in 2013 to 62% in 2021. Look at the stock. A total of more than 2,000 general manufacturing enterprises and 640 regional markets and logistics centers have been eased and upgraded. Look at the six districts of the city. As of the end of 2021, the number of market entities in the city’s six major industries, such as manufacturing, wholesale and retail, which are related to de-escalation has dropped by 17.8% compared with the same period in 2016, of which the six urban districts have dropped by 35.3%, which is twice the city’s average decline. Look at the core area. A number of municipal university hospitals have been deployed outward, and the proportion of patients outside the core area of ​​diagnosis and treatment has continued to decrease. In the process of “reducing density and improving quality”, the Qianmen Tourism Distribution Center has been relocated, and 137 accommodation businesses have been transformed and upgraded. “In recent years, Beijing has adhered to intensive development and implemented dual control of population size and construction scale, which has forced the transformation of development methods and the improvement of production efficiency.” The relevant person in charge of the Municipal Development and Reform Commission said that Beijing has achieved a 15% decrease in the permanent population of the six urban districts compared with 2014. The goal is to reduce the urban and rural construction land by 110 square kilometers, making it the first mega city in the country to reduce the amount of development. Since 2017, the city has demolished 230 million square meters of illegal construction and vacated 22,000 hectares of land. "The governance of illegal construction has always been a "big problem". In the past few years, we have changed our thinking and realized the transformation from a rectification-based demolition to a planning-led fine-grained governance, and integrated implementation of demolition, vacating land, and greening." The relevant person in charge of the Municipal Development and Reform Commission said. In recent years, the city has promoted urban governance tasks such as road occupation, group rental housing, and unlicensed and unlicensed operations in parallel. At the same time, a series of standards, policies, and mechanisms for urban governance have been formulated and promulgated, such as the regulation of fencing, the management of space use under bridges, and housing leasing regulations, to promote the transition from special rectification to normalized, institutionalized, and legalized governance. The accumulation of “small” items has converged into shining “big” achievements: “Dynamic Approval” has been transformed into the core area of ​​Beijing Financial Technology and Professional Service Innovation Demonstration Zone, and the transformed Baolan Financial Innovation Center uses the original “Dynamic Approval” 3% of the area has created the total economic benefits of the original “moving approval”; 26 secondary vocational education institutions are mainly used to supplement the primary and secondary education in the region; scattered and inefficient space is used to supplement the living ecological space, and the supplementary construction A number of public service facilities such as pension stations and bookstores; combined with the demolition of illegally vacated plots, about 460 pocket parks and micro green spaces have been built and put into use… From good to good Full coverage of basic convenience and commercial services in the community The ultimate goal of treating “big city disease” is to satisfy the people. The abandoned boiler room of “Huitian” has been turned into a residents’ activity room, the space under the Lama Temple Bridge has been transformed and upgraded into a parking lot, and the wasteland covered with green nets on both sides of the road can be built into green space first… Every year, the special action to promote cleanliness, in addition to There is a “negative list” for rectifying problems and chaos, and a “positive list” for improvement, so that people’s life services can be changed from “existent” to “excellent”. “The city focuses on the actual needs of citizens’ consumption, travel, and living, and further strengthens optimization and improvement efforts, and strives to create a good environment that is suitable for business, living, entertainment, and tourism, and truly increases citizens’ sense of gain and happiness. ” said the relevant person in charge of the Municipal Development and Reform Commission. The city has adopted various forms to develop 1,168 dining tables for the elderly, and built 6,246 convenient commercial outlets to achieve full coverage of basic and convenient commercial services. Unveiling, Sanlitun Taikoo Li West District and other new consumer landmarks were unveiled. At the same time, 38 tree-lined roads, including Zhushikou East Street in Dongcheng District and Fuqian Street in Pinggu District, were completed and put into use; a number of roads such as Shunsha Road implemented environmental improvement and landscape greening. “After several years of vigorous promotion, the special operation of dredging, rectification and promotion has changed from a comprehensive ‘tough battle’ to a key ‘annihilation battle’. The remaining are more difficult 'hard bones', which need to continue to deepen, expand and innovate." The relevant person in charge said In the future, it will put more emphasis on optimizing and improving the quality of the city and the living environment, and make greater efforts to solve the problem of citizens' "urgency, hardship and hope", and effectively improve the people's sense of gain, happiness and security.

