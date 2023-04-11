China Daily, April 11 (Reporter Zou Hong, Wang Zhuangfei, Wu Xiaohui) On April 11, 2023, in Beijing, people traveled in dusty and windy weather. At 20:00 on April 10, the Beijing Meteorological Observatory upgraded and issued a yellow warning for strong winds and a yellow warning for sandstorms.

On April 11, tourists visited Jingshan Park in sandy and windy weather.Photo by China Daily reporter Zou Hong

On April 11, in Beijing, citizens traveled in dusty and windy weather.Photo by China Daily reporter Zou Hong

On April 11, in Beijing, citizens traveled in dusty and windy weather.Photo by China Daily reporter Wang Zhuangfei

On April 11, in Beijing, sanitation personnel worked on the river.Photo by China Daily reporter Wang Zhuangfei

On April 11, at the Dongzhimen Bridge in Beijing, during the morning rush hour, vehicles traveled in sandy and windy weather.China Daily reporter Wu Xiaohui photograph

On the evening of April 10, Beijing suffered from dusty and windy weather.China Daily reporter Wu Xiaohui photograph

