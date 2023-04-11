Home News Beijing hit by dusty, windy weather- Chinadaily.com.cn
News

Beijing hit by dusty, windy weather- Chinadaily.com.cn

by admin

China Daily, April 11 (Reporter Zou Hong, Wang Zhuangfei, Wu Xiaohui) On April 11, 2023, in Beijing, people traveled in dusty and windy weather. At 20:00 on April 10, the Beijing Meteorological Observatory upgraded and issued a yellow warning for strong winds and a yellow warning for sandstorms.

On April 11, tourists visited Jingshan Park in sandy and windy weather.Photo by China Daily reporter Zou Hong

On April 11, tourists visited Jingshan Park in sandy and windy weather.Photo by China Daily reporter Zou Hong

On April 11, tourists visited Jingshan Park in sandy and windy weather.Photo by China Daily reporter Zou Hong

On April 11, in Beijing, citizens traveled in dusty and windy weather.Photo by China Daily reporter Zou Hong

On April 11, in Beijing, citizens traveled in dusty and windy weather.Photo by China Daily reporter Wang Zhuangfei

On April 11, in Beijing, sanitation personnel worked on the river.Photo by China Daily reporter Wang Zhuangfei

On April 11, at the Dongzhimen Bridge in Beijing, during the morning rush hour, vehicles traveled in sandy and windy weather.China Daily reporter Wu Xiaohui photograph

On the evening of April 10, Beijing suffered from dusty and windy weather.China Daily reporter Wu Xiaohui photograph

1

[Responsible editor: Hu Xiaoshan]

See also  Aifa: the Merck pill against Covid will arrive in Italy on January 4th

You may also like

Plants as Vaccine Producers | PZ – Pharmaceutical...

More than 100 women receive guidance on IUD...

Both seek party unity, the goal, total power

Express | Cao Puhua presided over the meeting...

Thanks to Alonso: Bayer Leverkusen dreams of the...

The dispute with Guyana and national unity

Celebrate advances to treat Parkison in Colombia

Three dead children on Easter weekend

Without education, the development of the country and...

At least three dead and two injured in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy