Original title: Beijing Ice and Snow Consumption Festival brings many benefits to the public

China Tourism News (Trainee reporter Wei Biao) Recently, the 2023 Beijing Ice and Snow Consumption Festival jointly sponsored by Beijing Municipal Bureau of Commerce, Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports, and Tongzhou District Government kicked off in Tongzhou, Beijing.

With the theme of “enjoy the wonderful ice and snow, ignite a better life”, this year’s consumption festival gathers the resources of the ice and snow industry and builds a “1+N+4” activity framework, that is, starting from one ice and snow consumption festival start-up event, jointly carry out N The offline interactive exhibition and sales activities in the business district launched four series of activities: “playing ice and snow”, “learning ice and snow”, “buying ice and snow” and “watching ice and snow”, attracting more than 80 ice and snow venues, hot spring hotels, outdoor sports enterprises, commercial complexes, etc. to participate in the city . Among them, about 15 ice and snow equipment brands such as Sanfu Outdoor, Decathlon, Anta, Bosideng, Li-Ning, and Fila jointly launched activities such as free tickets for equipment purchases and discounts for winter products. Preferential promotions for upstream and downstream ice and snow products, member courtesy and other activities; Shijinglong Ski Resort, Nanshan Ski Resort, Yunfoshan Ski Resort and other more than 20 ice and snow venue merchants launched various preferential promotions; Xishan Hot Spring Resort, Nangong Tourist Resort, Longxi Hot Spring More than 10 hotels and hot spring resorts have launched various preferential promotions. In addition, 15 Wanda Plazas in Fengtai, Shijingshan, Tongzhou, Huairou, Yanqing and other districts jointly launched themed promotional activities, bringing benefits to consumers through the issuance of coupons, group purchases, price reductions, and discounts on purchases.