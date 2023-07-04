Beijing Implements Measures to Optimize Employment Policies and Support Key Groups

Beijing Implements Measures to Promote Employment and Benefit People’s Livelihood

Recently, the Beijing Employment Work Leading Group has issued a notice titled “Several Measures to Optimize, Adjust, and Stabilize Employment Policies to Promote Development and Benefit the People’s Livelihood.” This notice aims to further optimize and adjust the current employment stabilization policy in Beijing, with a focus on broadening the employment space and supporting the employment of key groups.

The notice proposes four main aspects of these measures. The first aspect is to stimulate vitality and expand employment capacity. One of the key strategies is to encourage enterprises to recruit qualified college graduates and registered unemployed youths. To incentivize this, the government will issue one-time employment subsidies to enterprises. Additionally, for enterprises that recruit key groups such as college graduates, specific subsidy policies that meet the policy conditions will be promoted and implemented more efficiently. Financial institutions will also be encouraged to extend credit and provide loan renewal support to qualified small and micro enterprises. Support will also be given to college graduates, migrant workers, and other groups to start businesses, including expanding entrepreneurship guaranteed loans and allowing for repayment extensions in case of temporary difficulties.

The second aspect of the measures is to broaden channels to promote employment and entrepreneurship for young people, especially college graduates. Institutions and institutions are encouraged to recruit college graduates. State-owned enterprises will be supported in expanding employment opportunities, while recruitment plans for college graduates in party and government organs will be reasonably determined. The scale of college graduates recruited by public institutions will also be maintained. Furthermore, youth employment trainee positions will be created, with trainee subsidies provided to recruit employment trainees. Various employers and social organizations are encouraged to provide employment trainee positions. Grass-roots service projects will be implemented to guide college graduates to work in the community. Additionally, young rural medical and health personnel will be trained for free, and tuition compensation will be provided for employment in grass-roots units in remote mountainous areas of the city.

The third aspect of the measures focuses on strengthening assistance to ensure the bottom line of people’s livelihood. Beijing has adjusted and improved the identification standards for persons with employment difficulties and established a “one-person-one-file” employment assistance service account. Eligible graduates facing difficulties will receive a one-time job-hunting and entrepreneurship subsidy. Moreover, routine life-saving benefits, such as unemployment insurance benefits, will be honored in a timely manner. Unemployed individuals with difficulties in life and their families will be included in the scope of social assistance, ensuring their living security.

The final aspect of the measures centers around strengthening organization and implementation. The government aims to develop public welfare jobs to support those who have difficulties finding employment, thus securing the bottom line of employment.

This comprehensive set of measures by the Beijing Employment Work Leading Group demonstrates the city’s commitment to promoting employment and benefiting the people’s livelihood. By providing subsidies to enterprises, expanding credit extension and loan renewal support for small and micro enterprises, and creating more employment opportunities for college graduates, Beijing is taking significant steps to address the challenges in the job market and ensure a stable and prosperous future for its citizens.

