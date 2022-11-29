On November 28, at the 427th press conference on the prevention and control of the new coronavirus pneumonia epidemic in Beijing, Liu Xiaofeng, deputy director of the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention, introduced that the main strain of the current epidemic in Beijing is Omicron BF.7 Mutant strain with strong transmission ability, fast transmission speed and low infection dose.

Liu Xiaofeng said, “All districts should fully study and judge the epidemic situation in their jurisdiction, combine the actual situation, optimize prevention and control measures by region, classification and level, strengthen the management and control of risk personnel and risk areas, strengthen social prevention and control, guide personal protection, and achieve early detection, Early reporting, early isolation, early treatment, quick disposal, and cutting off the transmission route.”

The number of newly reported cases in Beijing’s epidemic day is still at a high level, and the epidemic situation in Chaoyang District continues to be high.

Xu Hejian, a spokesman for the Beijing Municipal Government, said that it is necessary to further improve the level of precise prevention and control, and carry out prevention and control work according to the law. All districts must strictly abide by laws and regulations such as the “Law of the People’s Republic of China on the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases”, “Regulations on Emergency Response to Public Health Emergencies”, resolutely implement the ninth edition of the national prevention and control plan, implement 20 optimized prevention and control measures, and carry out zoning, grading and classification Accurate prevention and control, grasp the requirements of prevention and control work, and combine the actual situation of epidemic prevention and control in each district, formulate and continuously improve and optimize prevention and control measures, carry out scientific and precise prevention and control work in a targeted manner, and achieve “findable, manageable, Good service and good guidance.”