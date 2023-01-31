Original Title: Removing Hidden Barriers for Market Players

Our newspaper, Beijing, January 30th (Reporter He Yong) The reporter learned from the Beijing Municipal Development and Reform Commission that Beijing recently issued the “Implementation Plan for Cleaning Up Hidden Barriers and Optimizing the Consumption and Business Environment” (hereinafter referred to as the “Plan”) to break the institutional mechanism. Hidden barriers that hinder the high-quality development of enterprises.

The “Plan” requires promoting the realization of the whole process of online food business licenses, exploring remote verification under the premise of controllable risks, issuing electronic licenses online, simplifying the procedures for changing, renewing, and reissuing food business licenses, so as to realize the “only one entry point” for offline handling of enterprises. door” and “run at most once”. In addition, in response to the non-uniform implementation of fire protection acceptance standards for construction projects, multiple rectifications, and repeated verifications, the “Plan” requires strengthening the interpretation of fire protection acceptance standards and training for on-site acceptance personnel, and clearly notifying the rectification requirements and eligibility standards for rectification. Strengthen the guidance and services of public gathering places before they are put into use and fire safety inspections before business operations, effectively reduce the proportion of failed inspections after the event, and reduce interference with the normal operation of enterprises.

The relevant person in charge of the Beijing Municipal Development and Reform Commission said that in the next step, Beijing will continue to improve the enterprise access and operation system, standardize the supervision and law enforcement of enterprises, promote reform and innovation in line with the characteristics of consumer enterprises, and provide more convenient and efficient government services. Efforts shall be made to clear up unreasonable restrictions that restrict the development of enterprises, deepen the reform of “decentralization, regulation and service”, effectively respond to the reasonable demands of enterprises, stimulate the vitality of market players, and release consumption potential.

(Editors in charge: Bao Congying, Gao Xing)

Share for more people to see