There are moderate to heavy rains in Beijing today, heavy rains and heavy rains in some areas are concentrated in the afternoon to the night

According to the official Weibo news of the Beijing Meteorological Bureau, affected by the eastward-moving high-altitude trough, there will be moderate to heavy rains in Beijing today (27th), heavy rains along the mountains and southern areas, accompanied by thunder and lightning, local short-term heavy rainfall and 6, 7 High winds for a short period of time. It is expected that scattered showers or thunderstorms will be the main areas around noon on the 27th, and the rainfall will gradually intensify in the afternoon.

△At about 13:00 on the 27th, part of Beijing.

Beijing issues blue warning for heavy rain

According to the official website of the Beijing Meteorological Bureau, at 14:15 on the 27th, Beijing issued a blue rainstorm warning. It is expected that until 08:00 on the 28th, there will be moderate to heavy rain in Beijing, and heavy rain in some areas. The secondary disasters such as floods, mountain torrents, and geological disasters caused by heavy precipitation in mountainous and shallow mountainous areas are at greater risk, and low-lying areas in cities are prone to If there is stagnant water, please take precautions.

As of now, Dongcheng District, Chaoyang District, Daxing District, Mentougou District, and Fangshan District have issued blue warnings for heavy rain, while Haidian District, Chaoyang District, Tongzhou District, Daxing District, Fangshan District, and Mentougou District have issued blue lightning warnings.

According to the Beijing Flood Control Office, Mentougou, Fangshan, Daxing, Fengtai, Tongzhou and Chaoyang districts will start flood control blue early warning response at 14:00 on July 27, and the city will start the city’s flood control blue early warning response at 16:00. All relevant units are requested to do a good job in flood control. .

Beijing Meteorological Bureau: Citizens should arrange travel in advance to avoid going to mountainous areas

Prevention advice:

1. This precipitation process is mainly concentrated in the afternoon to the night of today (27th). The precipitation will cause slippery roads, reduced visibility, and water accumulation in some low-lying roads, which will have a greater impact on the evening rush hour traffic. The general public is requested to arrange travel in advance.

2. During the precipitation period, some areas are accompanied by strong convective weather such as short-term heavy precipitation and strong winds. When disastrous weather occurs, please avoid going out as much as possible, and do not stay under tall buildings, billboards, temporary structures and trees.

3. There has been relatively strong rainfall in the early stage, and the risk of secondary disasters such as flash floods, landslides, landslides, and debris flows in mountainous and shallow mountainous areas is relatively high. Citizens are advised to avoid visiting areas with hidden geological hazards such as mountainous areas and river courses in the near future. In case of floods, it is necessary to strengthen the inspection and elimination of hidden danger points in the basin to ensure the safety of small and medium-sized rivers and reservoirs.

4. This rainfall process is accompanied by short-term heavy rainfall, and the risk of urban waterlogging is relatively high. Underground parking lots, subway station halls, low-lying courtyards, and some construction sites are prone to water accumulation, which will ensure the safe operation of transportation, drainage, electricity and other cities. Express logistics and other industries will have adverse effects, and relevant departments are requested to take countermeasures in advance.

5. Recently, there are many outdoor temporary structures such as nucleic acid testing tents in Beijing, which are easily affected by strong convective weather such as heavy rainfall and short-term strong winds. Relevant departments are requested to take emergency measures to reduce the impact of heavy rainfall on epidemic prevention work. When the public is queuing up for nucleic acid testing, pay attention to lightning protection, rain protection and wind protection.