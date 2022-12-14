Beijing issued a postgraduate entrance examination reminder: Candidates who have not returned to Beijing return to Beijing as soon as possible Candidates in Beijing do not go out unless necessary

CCTV news client reported that the Beijing Education Examination Institute released warm reminders for the 2023 national postgraduate admissions examination:

The 2023 National Postgraduate Enrollment Examination will be held from December 24th to 26th. The current epidemic prevention and control in the capital is facing new situations and new tasks. Beijing is going all out to optimize the group examination plan, and preparations for various examinations are in order advancing. In order to ensure the realization of the work goals of “scheduled examination”, “responsible for all examinations” and “safe research and examination”, here are the relevant matters to be reminded again:

1. Candidates who have not yet returned to Beijing to prepare for the test should pay close attention to the epidemic prevention and control policies of the “two places” (where they are located and where the test center is located), arrange their itinerary reasonably, and return to Beijing to prepare for the test as soon as possible. Candidates must take good personal protection on the way back to Beijing. After arriving in Beijing, they should consciously implement relevant epidemic prevention measures, so as not to have dinners, gatherings, or go to crowded places. Candidates who have already prepared for the exam in Beijing should not go out unless necessary to ensure that they can take the exam smoothly.

2. According to the work arrangement, candidates will start to download and print the admission ticket in the near future. Candidates are requested to pay attention to the relevant information released by Yanzhao.com at any time.

Special reminder: For current students who take the test across schools and the school is the test site (including fresh undergraduate graduates, current second-degree candidates and current graduate students, etc.), arrange to take the test at the test site selected during registration.

3. Candidates are requested to keep their phones open, and pay close attention to the announcements on the website of the Beijing Educational Examination Institute and the WeChat official account of “Beijing Examination Research and Examination”.