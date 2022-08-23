Source title: Beijing Landscaping Science and Technology Week Starts Citizens Buying Car Stickers Can Be “Carbon Neutral”

Low-carbon car stickers, hand-painted animals and plants, low-carbon science… The Beijing Landscaping Science and Technology Week with the theme of “Green Technology and Colorful Life” was held from August 20th to 27th. The exhibition area of ​​more than 700 square meters displayed physical objects and scenes. Various forms such as simulation, graphic image, interactive experience, professional explanation, etc., show the latest achievements of the capital’s landscaping technological innovation and landscaping’s role in helping to achieve carbon neutrality, enhance biodiversity levels, and achieve high-quality scientific greening construction. Live practice. Demonstrate achievements in protecting biodiversity The theme of this science and technology activity week is “Green Technology and Colorful Life”. The activity is divided into two venues. Among them, the 112-square-meter exhibition area of ​​the main venue will focus on displaying the carbon neutral strategy, the achievements of national parks and national botanical gardens in protecting biodiversity . The sub-venue has set up four themed exhibition areas of 600 square meters. The “Green Sea Forest Garden” exhibition area mainly displays the scientific and technological innovation methods and achievements used in increasing carbon sinks; Innovative achievements, innovative models of under-forest economy, green and healthy products that benefit people and forests, etc.; “Smart Habitat” shows the advanced concepts and technologies adopted by Beijing landscaping in adapting to climate change for the realization of the “dual carbon” goal. means; “Colorful Homes” displays the concept of green life through the interactive calculation of carbon emissions, allowing citizens to participate in carbon neutrality and eliminate carbon footprints. It is understood that, in order to give full play to the capital’s intellectual resources advantages and help the high-quality development of landscaping, the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Landscaping launched the construction of Beijing landscaping expert workstations in various districts of the city this year, and 100 workstations have been built so far. The workstation gives full play to the team of scientific and technological experts in forest-related scientific research institutes and universities in Beijing, promotes the application of scientific and technological achievements to the front line of green production, optimizes the construction of a landscaping technology assistance platform integrating “production, education, research and application”, and helps to prosper and enrich the people. and rural revitalization. The level of green benefits for the people continues to improve In recent years, the capital’s landscaping construction has continued to strengthen technological empowerment, and the contribution rate of science and technology has steadily increased to more than 70%. Through “both internal and external training”, it leads the high-quality development of the industry and promotes the modernization of the capital’s landscaping governance capabilities. The capital greening project in the new era represented by a new round of afforestation and greening of one million mu, continues to increase the transformation of scientific and technological achievements, formulates 41 various standards, builds 11 national forest and grass technology innovation platforms, and promotes 426 new and excellent plant varieties. , and build a number of demonstration areas for scientific disposal of landscaping waste, garbage classification, wetland restoration, and plant landscape application. See also Kitten stuck in the fender of a car, the firefighters intervene and save him By inserting the wings of science and technology, the city’s green level of benefiting the people is also constantly improving. Through scientific monitoring and forecasting and efficient joint management, this year’s willow catkins dropped by 25% compared with the same period of previous years. The city has initially formed a complete ecological monitoring network with 16 ecological monitoring stations as the core to comprehensively monitor changes in water, soil, air, biodiversity, carbon sinks, etc. , Provide support services for the production and life of citizens. Buy car stickers on the spot to be “carbon neutral” Jiang Yingshu, director of the Science and Technology Department of Beijing Landscaping Bureau, told reporters that in order to better play the important role of forestry carbon sinks in helping to achieve “carbon peak carbon neutrality”, Beijing Greening Foundation set up a special carbon neutrality fund for the first time. Citizens of the capital and companies in Beijing have built an open platform to participate in carbon offsets, eliminate carbon footprints, and fulfill social responsibilities. The special fund will support activities such as afforestation, forest management, and forest protection through donations, so as to accumulate carbon sinks, eliminate carbon footprints, and enhance the carbon sink function of forest ecosystems in Beijing and surrounding areas. In conjunction with this Science and Technology Week, the special fund also launched a “carbon neutral car sticker” as the official carbon compensation logo. Citizens and friends can spend 300 yuan to buy car stickers to support the car stickers in Dongshaoqu Town, Miyun District and Lucheng Town, Tongzhou District. Eight local seedlings were planted at special tree-planting points. According to estimates, the carbon sinks produced by these 8 seedlings growing for 20 years can neutralize the carbon emissions produced by a family passenger car traveling for 1 year (about 11,000 kilometers). In order to facilitate citizens’ participation in “carbon neutrality” and build a comprehensive platform for the public to understand forestry carbon neutrality, know carbon emissions from life, participate in green carbon compensation, and eliminate daily carbon footprints, the Municipal Landscaping Bureau launched “carbon neutrality” this year. In the Hundred Parks Action, 100 parks will be selected across the city to create an interactive carbon neutral publicity and participation system. An interactive carbon footprint calculation compass is embedded in the park. Citizens only need to scan the QR code to intuitively understand the carbon emissions of their daily life, and they can complete carbon-neutral tree planting online through a small program. During the Science and Technology Week, 12 colorful interactive experience activities will also be held for citizens, including “Forest and Life – Plant Embossing and Herb Recognition”, poetry and painting “Yi” – three-dimensional decoration experience of classical gardens, “Little Little” Garden designer”, etc., showing the infinite charm of green lifestyle. See also Grasp the work of drought prevention and drought relief to ensure the safety of drinking water and irrigation needs

Low-carbon car stickers, hand-painted animals and plants, low-carbon science… The Beijing Landscaping Science and Technology Week with the theme of “Green Technology and Colorful Life” was held from August 20th to 27th. The exhibition area of ​​more than 700 square meters displayed physical objects and scenes. Various forms such as simulation, graphic image, interactive experience, professional explanation, etc., show the latest achievements of the capital’s landscaping technological innovation and landscaping’s role in helping to achieve carbon neutrality, enhance biodiversity levels, and achieve high-quality scientific greening construction. Live practice.

Demonstrate achievements in protecting biodiversity

The theme of this science and technology activity week is “Green Technology and Colorful Life”. The activity is divided into two venues. Among them, the 112-square-meter exhibition area of ​​the main venue will focus on displaying the carbon neutral strategy, the achievements of national parks and national botanical gardens in protecting biodiversity .

The sub-venue has set up four themed exhibition areas of 600 square meters. The “Green Sea Forest Garden” exhibition area mainly displays the scientific and technological innovation methods and achievements used in increasing carbon sinks; Innovative achievements, innovative models of under-forest economy, green and healthy products that benefit people and forests, etc.; “Smart Habitat” shows the advanced concepts and technologies adopted by Beijing landscaping in adapting to climate change for the realization of the “dual carbon” goal. means; “Colorful Homes” displays the concept of green life through the interactive calculation of carbon emissions, allowing citizens to participate in carbon neutrality and eliminate carbon footprints.

It is understood that, in order to give full play to the capital’s intellectual resources advantages and help the high-quality development of landscaping, the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Landscaping launched the construction of Beijing landscaping expert workstations in various districts of the city this year, and 100 workstations have been built so far. The workstation gives full play to the team of scientific and technological experts in forest-related scientific research institutes and universities in Beijing, promotes the application of scientific and technological achievements to the front line of green production, optimizes the construction of a landscaping technology assistance platform integrating “production, education, research and application”, and helps to prosper and enrich the people. and rural revitalization.

The level of green benefits for the people continues to improve

In recent years, the capital’s landscaping construction has continued to strengthen technological empowerment, and the contribution rate of science and technology has steadily increased to more than 70%. Through “both internal and external training”, it leads the high-quality development of the industry and promotes the modernization of the capital’s landscaping governance capabilities. The capital greening project in the new era represented by a new round of afforestation and greening of one million mu, continues to increase the transformation of scientific and technological achievements, formulates 41 various standards, builds 11 national forest and grass technology innovation platforms, and promotes 426 new and excellent plant varieties. , and build a number of demonstration areas for scientific disposal of landscaping waste, garbage classification, wetland restoration, and plant landscape application.

By inserting the wings of science and technology, the city’s green level of benefiting the people is also constantly improving. Through scientific monitoring and forecasting and efficient joint management, this year’s willow catkins dropped by 25% compared with the same period of previous years. The city has initially formed a complete ecological monitoring network with 16 ecological monitoring stations as the core to comprehensively monitor changes in water, soil, air, biodiversity, carbon sinks, etc. , Provide support services for the production and life of citizens.

Buy car stickers on the spot to be “carbon neutral”

Jiang Yingshu, director of the Science and Technology Department of Beijing Landscaping Bureau, told reporters that in order to better play the important role of forestry carbon sinks in helping to achieve “carbon peak carbon neutrality”, Beijing Greening Foundation set up a special carbon neutrality fund for the first time. Citizens of the capital and companies in Beijing have built an open platform to participate in carbon offsets, eliminate carbon footprints, and fulfill social responsibilities. The special fund will support activities such as afforestation, forest management, and forest protection through donations, so as to accumulate carbon sinks, eliminate carbon footprints, and enhance the carbon sink function of forest ecosystems in Beijing and surrounding areas.

In conjunction with this Science and Technology Week, the special fund also launched a “carbon neutral car sticker” as the official carbon compensation logo. Citizens and friends can spend 300 yuan to buy car stickers to support the car stickers in Dongshaoqu Town, Miyun District and Lucheng Town, Tongzhou District. Eight local seedlings were planted at special tree-planting points. According to estimates, the carbon sinks produced by these 8 seedlings growing for 20 years can neutralize the carbon emissions produced by a family passenger car traveling for 1 year (about 11,000 kilometers).

In order to facilitate citizens’ participation in “carbon neutrality” and build a comprehensive platform for the public to understand forestry carbon neutrality, know carbon emissions from life, participate in green carbon compensation, and eliminate daily carbon footprints, the Municipal Landscaping Bureau launched “carbon neutrality” this year. In the Hundred Parks Action, 100 parks will be selected across the city to create an interactive carbon neutral publicity and participation system. An interactive carbon footprint calculation compass is embedded in the park. Citizens only need to scan the QR code to intuitively understand the carbon emissions of their daily life, and they can complete carbon-neutral tree planting online through a small program.

During the Science and Technology Week, 12 colorful interactive experience activities will also be held for citizens, including “Forest and Life – Plant Embossing and Herb Recognition”, poetry and painting “Yi” – three-dimensional decoration experience of classical gardens, “Little Little” Garden designer”, etc., showing the infinite charm of green lifestyle.