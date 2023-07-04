Beijing Launches 15 Measures to Boost Employment and Entrepreneurship for College Graduates

To promote the employment and entrepreneurship of college graduates, the Beijing Employment Work Leading Group has launched 15 measures aimed at stabilizing employment and benefiting the livelihood of the people. The group recently issued a notice titled “Several Measures to Optimize, Adjust and Stabilize Employment Policies to Promote Development and Benefit People’s Livelihood.” These measures are focused on expanding employment capacity, promoting youth employment and entrepreneurship, strengthening assistance, and improving organization and implementation.

One of the measures aims to encourage government agencies and institutions to recruit college graduates and provide one-time job-hunting and entrepreneurship subsidies to qualified graduates facing difficulties. Additionally, the city of Beijing is striving to broaden channels to promote the employment and entrepreneurship of young people, especially college graduates and registered unemployed youths.

Enterprises are being encouraged to recruit qualified college graduates who have either recently graduated or have been unemployed for up to 2 years after leaving school. They are also urged to hire registered unemployed youths aged 16 to 24. These enterprises will be eligible for a one-time employment subsidy of 1,000 yuan per person.

To support college graduates in finding employment at the grassroots level, the city is implementing grassroots service projects, providing free training for young rural medical and health personnel, and offering tuition compensation for grassroots units in remote mountainous areas.

The notice also emphasizes the need to support state-owned enterprises in expanding their employment. It encourages the recruitment of college graduates by party and government organs, as well as government agencies and institutions. Additionally, the recruitment of youth employment trainees is being encouraged, with subsidies available for employers who hire such trainees.

In order to promote entrepreneurship, the notice highlights the need to provide employment services for enterprises that are specialized, refined, and new. These enterprises, which contribute to the national economy and people’s livelihood, should be equipped with employment service specialists who can provide job collection and employment guidance.

The notice also emphasizes the importance of improving the exit guarantee mechanism for underpinned resettlement personnel. It calls for targeted vocational training and guidance for those who are nearing the end of their period of resettlement, with the aim of helping them achieve market-oriented employment.

Furthermore, the notice outlines measures to improve the living security of unemployed individuals and families facing difficulties. This includes timely cashing out routine life insurance benefits, such as unemployment insurance benefits, and providing social assistance to those in need.

To kickstart the employment service for summer graduates, the city of Beijing has organized more than 120 employment service activities. These activities are expected to provide more than 20,000 jobs through the participation of over 6,000 employers. The service month activities focus on the needs of college graduates and other young people, with targeted professional recruitment activities taking place both online and offline.

College graduates can access job search information through the “Beijing Graduate Employment and Entrepreneurship Service Platform” on the website of the Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau or through various other channels, such as the “Beijing Human Resources and Social Security” app, the WeChat official account, and the “Beijing Government Services” WeChat applet.

Offline recruitment events will be held for specialized industries, graduates from difficult families, and small, medium, and micro enterprises. The specific arrangements for these activities will be updated and released on the “Good Job” WeChat official account.

In order to provide support to unemployed graduates, employment service commissioners will contact them and offer policy interpretation, career guidance, job opportunities, skills training, and employment internships.

The measures introduced by the Beijing Employment Work Leading Group aim to stabilize employment and promote the entrepreneurship of college graduates. By providing subsidies, expanding employment channels, and offering assistance, the goal is to improve the employment situation for young people and provide them with opportunities for both employment and entrepreneurship.

