Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, March 24thTopic: Beijing-Moscow, a handshake moment attracting worldwide attention——Remembering Comrade Xi Jinping’s first state visit after being re-elected as President

“The road of history is not a pavement on Nevsky Prospekt, it is entirely in the fields, sometimes through dust, sometimes through mud, sometimes across swamps, sometimes through the jungle.” First state visit after being elected president of the country 10 years ago , President Xi Jinping quoted this famous quote from Chernyshevsky in his speech in Moscow.

10 years have passed, and he was re-elected as the president of the country. It was the first visit of a head of state of a major country, and after careful consideration, he resolutely chose here again.

On March 20, 2023, a sunny spring afternoon. President Xi Jinping’s special plane landed in Moscow.

The Moskva River is still and deep, and Tverskaya Street is full of people and cars, and the scenery is familiar to everyone. The world situation has changed dramatically in the past 10 years, and the international community is paying special attention at this moment: Why did Beijing come? Shaking hands with Moscow again, how will it affect and change the world?

On the same day they arrived in Moscow, signed articles by the two heads of state were published in Russia Gazette and People’s Daily respectively. In the article, President Xi Jinping mentioned that he has visited Russia eight times in 10 years, “every time he came with pleasure and returned with a rewarding experience.” President Putin mentioned that the two heads of state have met and talked 40 times in the past 10 years, “they will always find time and opportunity to communicate on various formal occasions or in an informal way ‘without a tie'”. Across mountains and seas, with turbulent winds and clouds, but it can never change the firmness of independent decision-making and the calm confidence of flying through the chaotic clouds:

“No matter how the international situation changes, China will continue to be committed to promoting the comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination between China and Russia in the new era.”

The world is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century. Perseverance in a changing situation requires the determination of a rock, and the choice in a changing situation shows the foresight of looking at the mast, the wisdom of being good at planning the situation, and the boldness of lifting weights as light as possible. Major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics is also walking on a “historical road”. As President Xi Jinping described it 10 years ago, it is completely advancing in the field, and no force can stop the wheels of progress.

Preface to the Spring and Autumn Dynasties. The diplomacy of major powers has embarked on a new journey, and grand plans have been built for thousands of miles.

come for friendship

“The key is to find the way to get along with each other correctly”

At noon on the 20th, a group of people waited at Vnukovo Airport in Moscow early. When President Xi Jinping stepped off the gangway, Chernyshenko, the deputy prime minister of Russia and the Russian chairman of the China-Russia Prime Ministers Regular Meeting Committee, who stood at the front, greeted him enthusiastically:

“President Putin is very much looking forward to meeting you. The Russian people are also ‘excited to have friends from afar’. Even today’s weather is very happy because of your arrival.”

President Xi Jinping responded with a smile: “I am very glad that this long-awaited visit can be realized. It is true that the weather today is good, and I am in a very happy mood.”

10 years, a moment in history, is a crucial journey for Sino-Russian relations. “Our old friend and good friend”, the enthusiastic Russian people always affectionately call President Xi Jinping from a friendly neighbor like this.

Head-of-state diplomacy is the most powerful chapter in the history of state-to-state exchanges.

Shortly after arriving in Moscow, President Xi Jinping went to the appointment by car despite the exhaustion of travel and transportation. In the rays of the sun, the Kremlin was shining brightly, and the commander of the Kremlin greeted him at the alighting place. High-standard courtesy is the custom of President Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia. What is even more impressive is the in-depth talks between the two heads of state every time they meet.

This time, President Putin greeted them with a smile, and President Xi Jinping walked briskly. The two sides stretched out their hands and held each other tightly.

“My dear friend” “It’s a pleasure to discuss something in a friend’s friendly atmosphere”. The cordial and in-depth dialogue unfolded slowly. The mutual address of the two heads of state is extremely precious in this situation.

Retrace forward. President Putin still remembers the first contact between the two in March 2010. When Xi Jinping, then vice president of the country, visited Russia, he made a far-reaching strategic judgment: “China and Russia will always be friends.”

“Forever”, for two big neighboring countries, this promise is the choice of history and the call of the times.

“The development of Sino-Russian relations to this day has its profound historical logic.” President Xi Jinping’s remarks are supported by countless historical details: he once received President Putin at the Friendship Hotel in Beijing, in this building built for Soviet experts who aided China Seeing each other, “an extra connection with history”; also awarded medals to Russian veterans who fought bravely on the Chinese battlefield during World War II. Under the banner of peace and development, the two countries have walked hand in hand wind and rain. Now, the Sino-Russian relationship in the new era is getting stronger and stronger.

It was late at night when we left, and President Putin sent President Xi Jinping to the boarding place, expecting to meet again the next day.

The schedule on the 21st is tight and rich. In the morning, meet with Prime Minister Mishustin. In the afternoon, President Xi Jinping went to the Kremlin to attend the welcome ceremony held by President Putin, small-scale talks, large-scale talks, signing ceremony, joint press conference and welcome banquet. The two heads of state spent 6 hours together.

The importance attached to Chinese friends can be seen from the attendance list.

Prime Minister Mishustin led seven deputy prime ministers to attend the meeting in the morning. He said sincerely: “Today I lead almost all important cabinet members of the Russian government to meet with you and extend a warm welcome to your visit.”

At the welcoming ceremony of President Putin, many important figures in Russian politics gathered together. When the two heads of state walked along the red carpet, the camera captured the Russian dignitaries in the distance. Some observers of international issues commented that why Russia is full of sincerity towards China is particularly worthy of people’s deep thinking.

Because we respect each other and support each other.

President Xi Jinping emphasized that the two sides should support each other on issues concerning each other’s core interests, and jointly resist external forces interfering in internal affairs. President Putin once again made it clear: “Russia firmly supports China in safeguarding its own legitimate interests on issues related to Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Xinjiang.”

Because we trust each other and support each other.

Whether he was re-elected as General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, or was re-elected as the President of China not long ago, President Putin sent a congratulatory message immediately. During the meeting, President Xi Jinping expressed his gratitude in person, and said: “Russia will hold a presidential election next year. Under your strong leadership, Russia has made great progress in its development and revitalization. I firmly believe that the Russian people will continue to give you firm support.”

It started in the depths of the extraordinary time, and refined the glorious years of suffering. The trust between countries is like a rock fighting against the wind and snow, which is inseparable from an independent foreign policy and an aboveboard diplomatic demeanor.

The relationship between the two countries has changed from “mutually regarded as friendly countries” to constructive partners, from strategic cooperative partners to comprehensive strategic cooperative partners, and then to comprehensive strategic cooperative partners in the new era. The quality of bilateral relations has been continuously improved and upgraded. Regarding this situation, President Putin once lamented the contribution made by President Xi Jinping and his “personal efforts”. This time, he expressed his feelings: “The progress of the relationship between the two countries is amazing. It has reached the highest level in history and continues to consolidate and flourish.” “This relationship goes beyond the military and political alliance during the Cold War, and there is no leader or follower.” .

This kind of relationship is exactly the friendship between gentlemen. “Insist on consolidating and developing bilateral relations on the basis of the principles of non-alignment, non-confrontation, and non-targeting of third parties.” The consistent strategic focus of China‘s diplomacy is vividly reflected in China-Russia relations.

In the summer of 2021, the two heads of state unanimously decided to extend the “Sino-Russian Treaty of Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation”, which is a firm belief in the future and a commitment to friendship. “No matter how many slopes to climb and how many hurdles to pass on the road ahead, China and Russia will continue to work together and move forward with determination.”

Today, President Xi Jinping looks back on the past: “History and practice tell us that the key to China-Russia relations being able to withstand the test of international vicissitudes is to find a way to get along with each other correctly” and “establish mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation.” model of a new type of major-country relationship”.

The signing ceremony on the afternoon of the 21st. The camera freezes the moment of the handshake between the two heads of state. The Sino-Russian joint statement on deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination in the new era was signed and published. The statement was powerful: “Russia needs a prosperous and stable China, and China needs a strong and successful Russia.”

Be firm in your own choice. These two independent major countries have a shared responsibility to promise a better future for the world.

for cooperation

“Fellows on the Road to Development and Revitalization”

Some people liken the cooperation between countries to a bridge. On a fast-moving river, building bridges and paving roads is of great significance. For China and Russia, both permanent members of the UN Security Council, the significance and value of strategic cooperation is not only focused on the two countries, but also the far-reaching regional and international influence.

As President Xi Jinping said in the talks, China and Russia have an inescapable responsibility and should work together to guide and promote global governance in a direction that meets the expectations of the international community and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

The accident of history contains inevitability. On March 23, 10 years ago, at the Moscow Institute of International Relations, President Xi Jinping proposed a “community of shared destiny” that is crucial to the future, leading the long journey of thought. This time, President Putin repeatedly mentioned the community of shared future for mankind and the global development initiative, global security initiative, and global civilization initiative. These initiatives were also written into the joint statement signed by both parties.

Carefully read the Sino-Russian joint statement on deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination in the new era, in which international and regional affairs account for a large proportion. When presenting international and regional affairs, the statement covers a wide range of fields and clear positions, which left a deep impression on the world.

There is a turbulent and clear statement: “There is no ‘democracy’ that is superior to others. Both sides oppose imposing their own values ​​​​on others, and oppose drawing lines based on ideology”;

A series of fair and decent voices: “Condemn the actions of fighting international terrorism and extremism and the use of terrorist and extremist organizations to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries and achieve geopolitical goals” “Reiterate that ‘a nuclear war cannot be won or won'” …

Talking about climate change, “the two sides oppose setting up trade barriers and politicizing climate issues on the grounds of coping with climate change”; talking about epidemic response, “jointly oppose attempts to politicize virus traceability”…Many fields have been established as early as the G20 and other multilateral mechanisms Within the framework, the heads of state of China and Russia have reached a consensus. This time is not only a reaffirmation, but also an in-depth cooperation to unswervingly promote the multi-polarization of the world and the democratization of international relations.

The voices of China and Russia complement each other.

During the visit, the two heads of state unanimously referred to the Sino-Russian strategic coordination as the “mainstay” for maintaining international peace and security in their signed articles. The Sino-Russian plan for global governance at a time of turmoil and change in the world is a steady and long-term journey. “Our bilateral relationship is an illustration of how, what, and how the two major countries that maintain world stability and security should do.” President Putin commented in his speech at the welcome banquet.

Look at the bilateral cooperation across the Eurasian continent. The superposition of many factors, such as large size, large population, long history, and profound civilization, predestined that the cooperation between Beijing and Moscow in many fields such as economy, trade, energy, science and technology, humanities, and local exchanges will have regional and global influence. force.

Looking back on the past, bilateral cooperation was once described by the outside world as “hot politics and cold economics”. Some reporters even asked how to transform the strategic mutual trust in the relationship between the two countries into practical cooperation results. This is also an important topic discussed in the many meetings between the two heads of state. In the early years, they agreed to increase the bilateral trade volume to 200 billion US dollars.

This time, look at the transcript again. China has been Russia’s largest trading partner for 13 consecutive years, and the bilateral trade volume increased by nearly 30% last year. During the meeting, they repeatedly mentioned two figures: one is “in 2012, the bilateral trade volume between China and Russia was more than 80 billion US dollars.” Another is “By 2022, break through 190 billion US dollars.” President Putin said of the $200 billion goal: “It will be achieved this year, not in 2024. It is important that the two countries have a growing share of bilateral trade settled in their own currencies, which makes our relationship more autonomous.”

On the 20th, the two heads of state met for the first time. After sitting down, the topic started from development. The longing for development and the hope for rejuvenation of the two great nations that have experienced many vicissitudes have generated a steady stream of new kinetic energy.

President Putin said sincerely: “Everywhere in the world pays close attention to China‘s development process, and I deeply admire your development achievements. China has built a very efficient economic system and national system, which is obvious to all. I believe that in the next few years , under your leadership, China will develop further and will definitely complete the national development goals you have deployed.”

President Xi Jinping responded: “Thank you, Mr. President, for your affirmation and praise for China‘s development and construction. Our two countries have many common or similar common goals, and we are both working hard for the development and prosperity of our respective countries. China‘s next step is to build Chinese-style modernization, we can promote the realization of the goal through cooperation.”

Chinese-style modernization, a new development pattern, and high-quality development… China‘s opportunities also bring unlimited opportunities for good neighbors, good friends, and good partners.

President Xi Jinping talked about his invitation to President Putin, hoping that he will visit China on the occasion of the third “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum held this year. President Putin gladly accepted the invitation.

In the vast Eurasian continent, the ancient Silk Road has been revitalized. From freehand brushwork to meticulous painting, the “Belt and Road” initiative is deeply connected with the Russian Eurasian Economic Union. President Putin went to China to participate in two summit forums before: “I also paid special attention to the way President Xi Jinping treats guests and China‘s behavior style: they make suggestions, but they will not force each other.”

“Mutual respect, fairness and justice, and win-win cooperation”, President Xi Jinping once used these three sentences to comment on the internal logic of Sino-Russian cooperation.

This line has been fruitful.

Energy cooperation is a powerful engine for practical cooperation between the two sides. The Chinese market that needs resources, the Russian resources that need the market, and the surging energy artery are like a link to connect each other and win-win cooperation.

At the signing ceremony, the two heads of state signed another statement at the same time: a joint statement on the development plan for the key directions of Sino-Russian economic cooperation before 2030. Extend horizontally, deepen vertically, and draw a new blueprint for cooperation between the longitude and latitude. President Xi Jinping was quite emotional: “There is great potential and space for Sino-Russian cooperation, which is strategic, reliable, and stable.”

One point for deployment, nine points for implementation. President Putin said that the Russian and Chinese governments and business circles will implement the consensus without delay. During the meeting, Prime Minister Mishustin told President Xi Jinping: “The regular meeting mechanism between Russian and Chinese prime ministers is unique in the world. Russia looks forward to close coordination and cooperation with the new Chinese government and earnestly implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state.”

During the talks, President Xi Jinping mentioned a detail: “During this visit, where our motorcade passed by, many Russian people raised their hands in greeting. I deeply feel that China-Russia relations have a solid foundation of public opinion.” President Putin felt the same way. He is very optimistic about sports exchanges between the two countries, emphasizing that the 2022-2023 China-Russia Sports Exchange Year will be rich and colorful.

When President Xi Jinping attended the opening ceremony of the Sochi Winter Olympics in Russia, his confidence in bidding for the Beijing Winter Olympics became stronger. President Putin made an appointment with President Xi Jinping at that time. If Beijing hosts the Winter Olympics, he will definitely attend. After a lapse of 8 years, the “Winter Olympics Covenant” came true as scheduled.

In the vigorous picture of Sino-Russian cooperation, such time and space echoes are too numerous to enumerate.

After the dinner on the 21st, President Putin invited pianist Matsuyev to play a piece of his favorite “Singer” for President Xi Jinping. The melody is like a poem, and the air echoes with praise and yearning for the progress of human civilization. At the end of the song, President Xi Jinping applauded and welcomed more Russian artists to perform in China to strengthen the cooperation and dialogue between the two civilizations.

come for peace

“On the side of peace, on the side of dialogue, and on the side of historical correctness”

China comes for peace.

The delay in the escalation of the Ukraine crisis has the world worried. At this critical juncture, China, which has always pursued the idea of ​​peace, is expected by all parties. According to media reports from developing countries, this visit is the most geopolitical event this year, highlighting China‘s international image as a “peace builder”.

China‘s attitude is consistent.

Last spring, on the second day of the conflict, President Xi Jinping made it clear during his telephone conversation with President Putin that China supports Russia and Ukraine to resolve the issue through negotiations.

Over the past year, many foreign dignitaries mentioned this matter during their talks and meetings with President Xi Jinping. President Xi Jinping used the same words: “China always focuses on the merits of the matter itself, upholds an objective and fair position, and actively promotes peace talks.”

Hold the elephant, the world will go.

Before landing in Moscow, President Xi Jinping expressed his point of view in a signed article: “We believe that as long as all parties uphold a common, comprehensive, cooperative, and sustainable security concept, and adhere to equal, rational, and pragmatic dialogue and consultation, a solution to the Ukrainian crisis will be found. A reasonable way to find a bright road to achieve lasting peace and universal security in the world.”

A big country has responsibilities for a big country. For a big country with a splendid civilization of more than 5,000 years and a century of vicissitudes, it is destined to be an extraordinary journey when it aspires to seek progress for mankind and great harmony for the world.

The two heads of state exchanged in-depth views on the Ukraine issue. Taking an overview of the times and trends, and analyzing the reasons and feelings in detail, President Xi Jinping spoke earnestly: “On the Ukrainian issue, peaceful and rational voices are constantly accumulating. “The more difficult it is, the more room there must be for peace; the more acute the conflict, the less we can give up efforts for dialogue.”

In February this year, China released the document “China‘s Position on the Political Solution to the Ukraine Crisis”, reaffirming the core propositions of “four commons”, “four shoulds” and “three points of thinking” previously proposed by President Xi Jinping, which won widespread resonance.

President Putin took the initiative to talk about this document, and he told President Xi Jinping: “We have great respect for China‘s position, have carefully studied China‘s position document on the political settlement of the Ukraine issue, and are open to peace talks, and welcome China to play a constructive role in this regard. “

“We are open to peace talks”, once the news was released, it stirred up the Quartet. Some express their appreciation and look forward to the turnaround of the crisis; some pessimistically predict that “there is no great hope for the end of the war”;

Complex problems have no simple solutions. A China that upholds fairness and justice has just completed a move that amazed the world not long ago. During this trip, President Putin mentioned to President Xi Jinping several times the dialogue between Saudi Arabia and Iran in Beijing. The two sides decided to turn hostility into friendship under Beijing’s mediation. In President Putin’s view, “this fully demonstrates China‘s important status and positive influence as a global power.”

By speaking and doing what is fair, China will move steadily and rightly. President Putin has repeatedly stated that Russia appreciates China‘s consistently upholding a fair, objective and balanced position on major international issues, and upholding fairness and justice.

After sorting out many speeches on international occasions, President Xi Jinping talked about “peace” the most and most thoroughly. “The strong don’t oppress the weak, the rich don’t bully the poor” and “All Nations in Harmony”. On the great journey of national rejuvenation, a peaceful and stable external environment is needed more than ever. How to maintain world security, regional security, and its own security is also China‘s thinking.

On the second day of the visit, in the joint statement signed by the two heads of state, the document “China‘s Position on the Political Solution to the Ukrainian Crisis” was mentioned again, and the Ukrainian crisis was resolved through peaceful talks.

The statement read: “The Russian side reaffirms its commitment to resuming the peace talks as soon as possible, and China appreciates that.” Unilateral sanctions authorized by the Security Council.”

Peace deficits, development deficits, security deficits, governance deficits, a world where old debts are unfinished and new ones are added, where do we go from here? Whether to exchange fire and pass swords or persuade peace and promote talks, whether to coerce and intimidate or abandon confrontation, whether to confront camps or give priority to peace, there are different choices and different patterns of vision.

After comparison, some media concluded that among all major countries, China is the only one that systematically proposes a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis. President Putin made it clear to Chinese and Russian reporters: “We highly appreciate the peace plan proposed by China. Many contents are acceptable, and most of the contents can be used as the basis for future contacts.”

Throughout the previous joint statements of the two countries, peace is the constant theme. There is a judgment on the general trend, “peace, development, and cooperation are the mainstream of today’s international system”; there is a clear path, “dialogue instead of confrontation, tolerance and not exclusion, live in harmony, win-win cooperation, and promote world peace and development “; there is an exploration of the mechanism, “actively participating in the construction of an equal and indivisible security architecture”…

Don’t run in the air, don’t be in the empty voice. In the Gulf of Aden, in Syria, in Somalia, and in South Sudan, the peace forces from China and Russia are working hard to build a peaceful and secure world that is not peaceful. In his speech at the dinner, President Putin quoted an old Chinese saying, “If two people are of the same mind, their strength will cut through gold.” The significance and impact of Sino-Russian relations “far go beyond the scope of bilateral relations, and are crucial to the world structure and the future and destiny of mankind.”

In order to “unite the forces” of peace, we need those who wave their arms and those who rise to the top. China, “always on the side of peace, on the side of dialogue, and on the side of historical correctness”, is not only a caller and advocate of peace, but also a stickler and executor of peace.

At a critical juncture of confusion and anxiety in the international community, President Xi Jinping has insight into the general trend, holds up the flag, and injects precious stability into the turbulent international situation with the certainty of China‘s foreign policy. The international community commented that this trip “demonstrated extraordinary strategic determination, political wisdom and courage to take on responsibility”.

Together on the road, there are songs and rain. When the river comes out of Tongguan, it surges because of the obstruction of Taihua; when the wind returns to the Three Gorges, it roars because of the separation of Wushan. Adversity and trials are unimpeded, and the road is like a stone, and the tide is like a tide, which adds to the value of peaceful development and the tenacity of win-win cooperation.

From Beijing to Moscow, spring is gradually dyed, and flowers pave the way. (People’s Daily reporter Du Shangze Yu Hongjian)

