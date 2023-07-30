Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism Issues Safety Reminder: Suspension of Various Performances

Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism Issues Safety Reminder to Suspend Various Performances

In response to the red warning for flood control, the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism has issued a safety reminder urging the suspension of various performances. This comes as part of the emergency plan for flood control in the city. All scenic spots in Beijing are required to be closed in order to ensure the safety of threatened tourists.

Under the emergency plan, tourists must be evacuated from the threatened areas to avoid any potential danger. They are to be transferred to safe and secure locations. In addition, travel agency tourism activities are also suspended, with the obligation to fulfill safety notifications to tourists.

Apart from the closures, the offline training of cultural and art off-campus training institutions is also suspended. This measure is aimed at minimizing risks and ensuring the safety of individuals participating in these activities.

Hotels are instructed to remind their guests to refrain from going out unless it is absolutely necessary. It is important for everyone to reduce going out and prioritize safety. Hotels are also advised to provide necessary services to ensure guest satisfaction during this time.

To ensure compliance, all districts and relevant units are tasked with supervising and inspecting the closure of scenic spots, suspension of business in country houses, suspension of various performances, and offline training among other activities. They are urged to handle any aftermath caused by these closures and suspensions promptly. It is their responsibility to inform the public about these closures and suspensions in a timely manner.

As flood control measures are being implemented in Beijing, the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism is taking necessary precautions to ensure the safety of residents and visitors. By suspending various performances and implementing closures, the Bureau aims to prevent any potential risks and provide a secure environment for everyone in the city.

It is crucial for residents and tourists to stay updated with the latest information and adhere to the guidelines provided by the authorities. In times like these, cooperation and vigilance are key to minimizing the impact of any potential dangers or risks.

