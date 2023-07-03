Beijing Municipal Parks Implement Precise Ticket Management and Improve Governance of Ticket Purchase Platforms

Beijing municipal parks are taking measures to improve the management of ticket purchases and increase the utilization of park tourism resources. As the summer vacation approaches, popular parks such as the Summer Palace, Temple of Heaven, and Beihai Park are experiencing a surge in tourist numbers. To address this, each park is scientifically analyzing holiday tourism patterns and adjusting the number of tickets released accordingly. They are also replenishing the ticket pool with unused tickets, such as refunds and missed appointments, based on reservation data and traffic distribution.

According to the Beijing Municipal Park Management Center, these measures aim to meet the needs of both citizens and tourists, ensuring safety and orderliness within the parks. The reservation ticket purchase system, along with staggered peak visits, has been implemented to achieve this goal. This has been successfully tested during the recent “May 1st” holiday peak passenger flow, ensuring a safe and smooth visit for visitors.

Since 2017, Beijing Municipal Parks have been implementing electronic ticket reservations through the “Changyou Park” platform. In 2018, popular parks like the Summer Palace, Temple of Heaven, and Beijing Zoo introduced the “WeChat Express” service for ticket purchases. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and current restrictions, a real-name reservation system was implemented in 2020. As a result, ticket reservations for municipal parks have transitioned from a single platform to a dual-platform operation, covering all ticket types and parks.

Miao Xiangliu, director of the Service Management Division of the Beijing Municipal Park Management Center, emphasized that there are only two official channels for ticket purchases. These are the “Changyou Park” Internet ticketing platform, which allows reservations for all municipal parks except Zizhuyuan Park, and the “WeChat Express” or “5G mini-program” for popular parks such as the Summer Palace, Temple of Heaven, Fragrant Hills, Beijing Zoo, and others. He warned the public to use these authorized channels and avoid illegal activities related to ticket scalping.

In addition to ensuring a smooth ticketing process, the center is actively working to address issues related to the online ticketing platform. They have established a situation reporting system with relevant municipal departments to effectively manage problems and hidden dangers. By analyzing ticket purchase trends and detecting abnormal situations, such as frequent purchases and refunds, they can take timely action to eliminate potential issues.

To further enhance the reservation system’s effectiveness, municipal parks are continuously studying and improving management measures. For example, they have set up special ticket purchase channels for travel agency groups in popular parks, making it easier for travel agencies to make reservations. They are also refining the appointment time, encouraging different tourist groups to arrange their itineraries scientifically and visit at different times to prevent overcrowding. A grid-based tourist guidance management mechanism has been established to focus on key areas within the parks and implement emergency measures when necessary, such as delayed entry, diversion, and single-line circulation.

Miao Xiangliu emphasized the importance of analyzing the needs of different tourists and diverting them accordingly. He recommended that citizens and tourists plan their visits and consider parks with larger capacity and various activities, such as Xiangshan and the National Botanical Garden. By making thoughtful arrangements, everyone’s travel needs, safety, convenience, and comfort can be effectively guaranteed.

Currently, Beijing’s municipal parks are offering a wide range of attractions to visitors. Sites such as Lotus Ferry in Zizhuyuan Park, cherry blossom lakes in Yuyuantan Park, and lotus spots in the “Wanping Hexiang” scenic spot are captivating tourists with their beautiful blooms. Beihai Park recently opened its Lotus Culture Festival, while the National Botanical Garden’s Cherry Valley Metasequoia Forest Scenic Area has become a popular spot for internet celebrities. Additionally, various cultural activities, such as the “2023 Beijing International Light and Shadow Art Season” and cultural events at Xiangshan Park, are drawing attention and attracting visitors.

With the implementation of improved ticketing systems and increased management measures, Beijing’s municipal parks are ready to accommodate the influx of tourists during the summer vacation period. By providing accurate services and ensuring safety, visitors can enjoy the beauty and attractions these parks have to offer.