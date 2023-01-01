Original Title: Beijing New Year Concert Opens as Scheduled (Theme)

The National Center for the Performing Arts resumes offline performances and the concert hall is full again (subtitle)

Beijing Evening News (Reporter Gao Qian) Last night, Chang’an Street was brightly lit, and people walked into the bright and bright National Grand Theater in the night. After checking tickets at the north gate, they walked along the underwater corridor all the way forward, and the high-hanging red lanterns lit the Brightened up a festive atmosphere. At the end of the year again, the Beijing New Year Concert held by the National Center for the Performing Arts is coming as scheduled. Returning together is the pyrotechnic atmosphere that belongs only to the theater: the laughter of the audience, the figures walking around in cultural and creative shops and cafes… From this night, the National Center for the Performing Arts temporarily closed due to the epidemic. The offline performance opened again.

Photo by Beijing Evening News reporter Fang Fei

At 8 o’clock in the evening, the concert hall decorated with fresh flowers and satin was full of seats that had not been seen for a long time. The National Center for the Performing Arts orchestra and chorus took their seats, and conductor Lu Jia took the stage amidst unusually warm applause, and a song “Ode to the Red Flag” was played shockingly. This is the opening track of the Beijing New Year Concert that has lasted for 15 years. Later, Zhu Qiang, Zheng Xiao, Cheng Haoru, Yu Hongmei, Zhao Cong and other famous artists took the stage one by one, showing the endless charm of national music elements such as Peking Opera, Guzheng, Erhu, and Pipa.

The selections of Western classic operas such as “Meistersinger of Nuremberg” and “Carmen” were also staged one after another. The wonderful singing of Yuan Chenye, Zhang Liping and other singers continued to push the atmosphere of the concert to a climax. Just before the end of the performance, the famous violinist Lu Siqing appeared and cooperated with the orchestra in “Sunshine Shines on Taxkorgan”, which won applause from the audience. In the encore session, “You and Me” and “Snowflake” played together, once again evoking those annual memories of Beijing, the “Double Olympic City”. What is touching is that the audience applauded with far more enthusiasm than usual during each track, and the warmth of art lingered in the theater for a long time, leaving an extraordinary end to this extraordinary year.

“In previous years, I spent New Year’s Eve with my family and friends. It is a great honor to come to the National Center for the Performing Arts this year to welcome the New Year with so many audiences.” The 2022 “Beijing Model” Cong Junjing was invited to the performance site. For her, this was a particularly memorable night, “At the moment of saying goodbye to the old and ushering in the new, I wish our motherland prosperity and prosperity in the new year!”