Beijing Normal University Jiaxing Affiliated Middle School Nanhu Beginnings Lecture – Learning, Thinking and Realizing “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country” Volume 4



In order to further promote the special study of the important work of the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country”, on the afternoon of September 19, the Nanhu Chuxin Lecture Hall of the Jiaxing High School Affiliated to Beijing Normal University gave a lecture again. Ye Qin, deputy secretary of the school’s party committee, led all the faculty and staff to study the main content of the fourth volume with the title of “Starting from the Four Questions to Learn, Think, Practice and Understand the Fourth Volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country”.

She started from the publication background, main content and important viewpoints of the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country”, and gave a clear context, rich connotation, simple explanation and rigorous logic. In her lecture, she vividly and meticulously sorted out the original new concepts, new ideas, and new strategies in the fourth volume of state governance, which deepened everyone’s understanding of China‘s road, China‘s governance, and China‘s principles. She hoped that all party members and teachers will seriously study and study the fourth volume with responsibility, faith, and emotion, and effectively use Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era to arm their minds, guide practice, promote work, and move forward courageously. Action to welcome the victory of the party’s twentieth congress.

The party members and teachers who participated in the lecture said that the lecture was very beneficial. By reading the original work, learning the original text, understanding the principles, and understanding the original meaning, the core essence of this work was combined with their own work, which not only improved everyone It can guide everyone to use their learning results to spur future work, inherit the red gene and continue the red blood based on their own positions, and help everyone truly achieve the integration of learning, thinking and application, and the unity of knowledge, trust and action.