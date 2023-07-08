Beijing Offers Over 3,000 Affordable Youth Apartments for Graduates

More than 3,000 youth apartments are now available for new citizens, especially newly graduated college students, in Beijing. The Municipal Housing and Urban-rural Development Committee announced that to address the housing problems faced by these individuals, the city has recently allocated over 3,000 units of affordable rental housing from eight different districts.

All the apartments have been fully furnished and equipped with necessary furniture, appliances, and broadband networks, making them ready for graduates to move in with their bags. This initiative is part of a pilot program launched last year, which aimed to provide indemnificatory rental housing specifically for fresh graduates. This year, the city has increased the housing supply even further.

Fengtai District took the lead in issuing a special rental announcement for graduate students on May 8. The Vanke Port Apartment Caoqiao project, featuring 300 houses, was the first to welcome its new tenants. Following suit, Daxing and Chaoyang districts also released rent allocation announcements at the end of June. Currently, 531 houses in Chaoyang District are in the process of applying for registration.

A representative from the Municipal Housing and Urban-rural Development Committee revealed that this year’s rental housing resources are primarily aimed at college students who graduated in the past three years, as opposed to solely focusing on fresh graduates like the pilot project in the previous year. Yanbao Ping in Chaoyang District’s Paradise Homeland project has already implemented a normal rent allocation process. Eligible candidates are young individuals under the age of 35, who have a full-time undergraduate degree or above and do not own a house in Beijing. They can apply for these apartments between the 16th and 19th of each month.

It is worth noting that most of the available apartments are located in areas with high employment opportunities. For instance, the Future Rongshang project in Changping District is situated near the Future Science City South Station of the northern section of the Metro Line 17, set to open later this year. These apartments offer 93 two-bedroom houses at a monthly rent of approximately 2,400 yuan. Additionally, Fangshan District provides rental projects such as Xiazhuang collective rental houses in Xilu Street, Xiapodian collective rental houses in Doudian Town, and Pinggezhuang collective rental houses in Liulihe Town. Each project offers 100 units (rooms) of housing. In the Economic Development Zone, Yijia New Youth Town, Yijia Symphony, and Youmi Community in Beijing Yizhuang Economic Development Zone offer between 100 to 150 units (rooms) of rental housing.

Graduates who are interested in applying can visit the website or app of Beijing Social Housing Center Co., Ltd. to access information on housing availability and register their interest.

