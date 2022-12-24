[NTD Times, Beijing time, December 24, 2022]A large number of deaths caused by the epidemic in Beijing caused the funeral system to be overloaded, and the authorities ordered the funeral home to “emergency expand” (expand capacity). It is reported on the Internet that a state-owned enterprise has received a new order to manufacture dozens of cremation furnaces for Beijing.

Radio Free Asia reported on December 23 that Beijing officials issued an “urgent notice” a few days ago, requesting that the cremation capacity of funeral parlors be “emergency expanded” in all suburban counties of Beijing, and put into operation within a week, so as to eliminate the The so-called “negative impact” caused by a large backlog of corpses.

The report said that no relevant official documents have been seen so far.

However, some people suspected to be in the know broke the news on the Internet that the state-owned enterprise that originally assisted in the construction of the shelter has now received a new order to build cremation furnaces for Beijing. There are a total of 60 cremators in the city, including 20 in Shunyi District, and they must be completed before January 8. ignition.

Free Asia also reported that provinces and cities around Beijing have secretly mobilized a large number of funeral workers to help more than ten funeral homes in Beijing.

The reporter called many funeral homes in Beijing for this. Among them, a staff member who answered the phone at the funeral parlor in Yanqing District confirmed that she herself had just been urgently transferred to Beijing from another place. Many funeral home employees are now infected, she said.

The staff of the Mentougou Funeral Home said in an interview that the appointment for cremation at the funeral home has been scheduled until January 6, and the expansion of the cremation furnace has not yet been completed, and they do not know the details.

At present, the outbreak of the epidemic in Beijing has caused the collapse of hospitals and the 120 emergency system. Videos of dead bodies piled up in hospitals and long queues of vehicles at funeral parlors went viral online.

According to news on the Internet, a large number of corpses in Beijing could not be cremated in time, and were stored in open-air parking lots of hospitals or funeral parlors. At present, many funeral parlors in Beijing have scheduled cremation appointments until January.

(Editor in charge: Zheng Gusheng)

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/12/23/a103605244.html