[The Epoch Times, July 21, 2022]Beijing officially released a new version of the hotel prevention and control guidelines, and imposed stricter prevention and control regulations on the city’s hotels, including strict control of gathering activities, and all hotels “non-essential” will not be held or not. Hosting group dinners such as wedding banquets, birthday banquets, and group banquets has attracted negative comments and ridicule from mainland Internet public opinion.

On July 19, the Beijing Municipal Government website issued the “Guidelines for the Prevention and Control of New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic in Beijing Hotels” (referred to as the “Guidelines”) to strictly control gathering activities. Group gatherings such as wedding banquets, birthday banquets, and group banquets; hotels in the city continue to strictly control gathering activities such as meetings, training, and forums; hotels in core areas continue to suspend hosting gatherings such as exhibitions, forums, and training.

The county (city, district, flag) where 1 or more local infected persons are located within 7 days, and those who have been in the country for less than 10 days are not allowed to participate in conferences and trainings in hotels; Check the code and check the negative nucleic acid test certificate within 72 hours. The conferences and trainings undertaken by the hotel are attended by people who come to Beijing, and the personnel are closed-loop management.

The “Guidelines” require the hotel to fulfill the main responsibility for epidemic prevention and control. The hotel should set up a leading group for epidemic prevention and control, with the main person in charge of the hotel as the group leader. To detect problems in a timely manner and report them in a timely manner.

The news that “Beijing does not host a wedding or a birthday banquet unless necessary” immediately became a hot topic on Weibo, attracting a large number of negative comments. Netizens pointed out that in order to welcome the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the government has strengthened prevention and control in an all-round way, but banned the public from holding wedding banquets and birthday banquets.

“Non-essential means that some people can, and some people can’t. As for what the standard is, most people don’t need to know.”

“Only xx are allowed to hold meetings and not allow people to celebrate their birthdays.” “This is to play with yourself.”

“There’s no way. There are a lot of people in Beijing who eat financial food and there are a lot of state-owned enterprise headquarters. No matter how long the closure is, it won’t affect people’s income. Life is still like that, so the political consciousness is high.”

“Anti-epidemic and anti-magic is stunned.”

“Can the hotel do it, can the wedding base do it, can the lawn square do it, and when will it be done? Can you come forward to coordinate the relevant refund and extension issues, and are there any specific measures for the related auxiliary work?”

“It’s mainly those who make policies, who eat the imperial grain to ensure their income during droughts and floods, and don’t take into account the people’s hardships in making a living.”

“The hotel industry should go bankrupt, there’s no way to save it.”

Beijing Youth Daily and many other state media are suspected of shutting down the Weibo comment area due to too many negative comments.

Mainland netizens continue to express their dissatisfaction on Weibo-related news discussion boards: “The long-lost non-essential is here again.” “Just say it’s not allowed. Get around!”

Netizens also continued to ridicule: “Don’t breathe unless it is necessary”, “Don’t get a certificate unless it is necessary, and absolutely don’t get married unless it is necessary.” “Don’t have children if you don’t have to”, “Don’t do nucleic acid unless necessary”.

